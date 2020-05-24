New Delhi: Apart from the private airlines — except GoAir which is awaiting clarifications from the state governments — Air India’s regional arm Alliance Air will operate 57 daily flights from May 25 onwards. The airline has tried to connect maximum regional touch-points across the country in its schedule to provide convenient options to the travellers of flying back to their roots as soon as possible, Alliance Air said in a release. Also Read - Domestic Flight Resumption: This State Will Check Valid Domicile Address Proof From Flyers

From Delhi

From Mumbai

Direct flights to Bhuj, Bhavnagar and Diu.

From Hyderabad

Direct flights to Kolhapur, Mysuru and Pune’

From Bengaluru

Direct flights to Kochi, Gulbarga and Mysuru.

From Kolkata

Direct flights to Guwahati, Jharsuguda and Lilabari.

Also, it will provide regional connections with direct flight include Jaipur to Agra, Dehradun to Pantnagar, Kolhapur to Bengaluru, Mysuru to Goa, Mysuru to Kochi, Kochi to Agatti.

Alliance Air is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India. It was founded in 1996 and mainly operates domestic routes as part of the government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme.