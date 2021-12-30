New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday extended the deadlines of a number of financial activities. Starting from EPFO filing e-nomination to updating of KYC ( Know Your Buyer) for customers at Regulated entities, the Centre has been extending the deadlines which were supposed to be completed by December 31. Now, the people have extra time to file the updates accordingly. It must be noted that these deadlines have been extended because of the ongoing Covid pandemic.Also Read - Income Tax Return: Taxpayers Face Massive Technical Glitches on New Portal, Demand Extension of ITR Filing Deadline

Here’s a list of deadlines which have been extended by the Centre: Also Read - EPFO Portal Down: EPFO Portal Down 4 Days Ahead of e-Nomination Deadline. Netizens Take To Twitter To Show Disappointment

EPFO Nomination Filing Date Extended: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday stated that PF subscribers can now file nomination of their EPF accounts beyond December 31. This time, it didn’t specify the deadline. However, the EPFO encouraged the PF subscribers to file e-nomination as quickly as potential. Also Read - New Report Shows A Fall In Formal Job Numbers In October 2021

The move from the Centre comes after several account holders complained of glitches on the EPFO portal while submitting the e-nomination. According to them, the EPFO portal was not allowing them to file a nominee and was displaying error message.

GST Annual Return Filing Deadline Extended: The Central government also extended by two months till February 28 the deadline for business establishments to file GST annual returns for 2020-21. “The due date for furnishing annual return in FORM GSTR-9 and self-certified reconciliation assertion in FORM GSTR-9C for the monetary yr 2020-21 has been extended from 31.12.2021 to 28.02.2022,” the Central Board of Oblique Taxes & Customs (CBIC) stated in a late-night tweet.

The business establishments must note that the GSTR 9 is an annual return which needs to be filed every year by taxpayers registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The return consists of particulars regarding the outward and inward supplies made or received under different tax heads.