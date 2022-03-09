New Delhi: Russia is being subjected to more and more sanctions from the western countries for its aggression on Ukraine. The latest addition to the list is US President Joe Biden’s decision to stop importing oil from Russia. Along with countries imposing sanctions, various companies have decided to either stop the production of their products in Russia or stop exporting goods to the country.Also Read - Russian Ruble Is Now Worth Less Than 1 US Cent After West Tightens Sections

Last night, Starbucks, McDonald's and PepsiCo decided to pull out of Russia. Major oil companies like Shell have also decided to stop operations in Russia. Let us look at the auto companies that have decided to stop business with Russia.

Ford Motor Company

Ford, according to CNN, owns a 50 per cent stake in Ford Sollers in Russia and employs over 4,000 people. It announced that the automaker will not be continuing operations in Russia.

Supporting Ukraine, Ford said that it has a ‘strong contingent’ of Ukrainian nationals working with the company. The company has plants in St. Petersburg and Elabuga.

Volkswagen

The German company has also decided to stop its production in Russia. Along with this, the company will also stop exporting vehicles to Russia. The company, according to CNN, has plants in Kalunga and Nizhny Novgorod.

General Motors

General Motors announced that it will not export any more vehicles to Russia until any further notice. However, CNN stated that the company does not have a significant presence in Russia. It sells around 3,000 vehicles in the country out of its 6 million global sales.

Toyota

Toyota too has also decided to stop exporting vehicles to the country It has however stated that it is halting the exports due to ‘supply chain disruptions’.

Nissan

Nissan has a production plant in St. Petersburg. According to media reports, the company will soon stop producing vehicles in Russia. It has already suspended exports to the country.