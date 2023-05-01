Home

From GST Rules To Mutual Funds To LPG Price Revision: Changes Effective From May 1, 2023

All these revisions are to be followed from today, 1 May 2023. Change in GST rules to ATM transactions, these changes directly impact your financial health.

From GST Rules To Mutual Funds To LPG Price Revision: Changes Effective From May 1, 2023 (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: The month of May is set to witness either the scrapping or implementation of several new financial rules. All these revisions are to be followed from today, 1 May 2023. Change in GST rules to ATM transactions, these changes directly impact your financial health.

Change In GST Rule

Businesses with a turnover equal to or more than Rs 100 crore will have to upload their electronic invoices on Invoice Registration Portal. As per the new rules, with effect from 1 May 2023, such businesses will have to upload their electronic invoices on IRP within seven days of the issue of invoice. Currently, there is no limit for the registration of the invoice.

In its advisory, the GST Network also said that the government has decided to impose a time limit on reporting old invoices on the e-invoice IRP portals. However, this new change was restricted to businesses with aggregate annual turnover of Rs 100 crore or more.

“To ensure timely compliance, taxpayers in this category will not be allowed to report invoices older than 7 days on the date of reporting,” GSTN said. In order to provide sufficient time for taxpayers to comply with this requirement, this new format would be implemented from May 1, 2023.

This restriction will apply to invoices, and there will be no time restriction on reporting debit/credit notes, it added.

Changes In Mutual Fund Rules

The Securities & Markets Regulator India (SEBI) has asked mutual fund companies to ensure that investors invest in mutual funds only through e-wallets with KYC. This rule is also effective from 1 May 2023. This means if you, as an investor, haven’t completed KYC of your e-wallet, you will not be able to invest in mutual fund through it.

Commercial LPG Prices Revised

Each month, Centre revises the price commercial LPG cylinders. State-run oil marketing companies have slashed the price of commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 171.50 per unit, as per sources quoted by news agency ANI.

Last month, the government reduced the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder by Rs 91.50. After this, the commercial cylinder in Delhi was reduced to Rs 2,028. However, there was no change in the domestic cylinder prices.

PNB Customers Alert

From 1 May 2023, Punjab National Bank customers will be charged a fine of Rs 10 plus GST if their transaction fails on ATMs due to lack of money.

PNB Customers Alert

From 1 May 2023, Punjab National Bank customers will be charged a fine of Rs 10 plus GST if their transaction fails on ATMs due to lack of money.