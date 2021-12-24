New Delhi: We are stepping into 2022. But before the new year arrives, there are several important things that one needs to complete. We need to get our finances right. The defaulters, if any, may have to pay fines or face some other kind of inconvenience. So here are the four things that you need to complete before December 31, 2021.Also Read - Delhi Govt Allows Religious Places For Celebration, Prayers on Christmas, New Year's Eve | Check Revised Guidelines

Filing Income Tax Return

Over the past year, owing to various reasons like the Covid pandemic, the deadline to file income tax returns has already been extended several times. But now, the final date for filing the ITR has been fixed to December 31, 2021. It, most probably, will not be extended any further. The defaulters may face a fine of up to Rs 5,000. So, it is better that you do the needful now.

Submitting Life Certificate

In India, the pensioners who have retired from the government service have to submit their life certificates every year. Every year, the last date of submission is November 30. In case a pensioner misses the deadline, the pension may be stopped. This year, the deadline was extended to December 31 owing to various reasons.

KYC Of Demat Accounts

The regulator, the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), had earlier extended the deadline of completing the KYC procedure from September 30 to December 31, 2021. The number of share traders has been growing exponentially in India. If the KYC is not done before the due date, it will lead to the closure of the respective Demat account. So, save yourself the trouble and get the KYC done.

Linking Aadhar Number and UAN

This rule is, however, applicable to the seven sisters or the seven states of northeast India. For others, the deadline was September 2021 itself. It is mandatory to link your Aadhar number and the Universal Account Number (UAN). This has been made mandatory by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).