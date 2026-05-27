From India’s richest billionaire to Singapore jail sentence: Inside the final fall of Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran

According to a Bloomberg report, the Singapore court directed Raveendran to surrender before authorities, pay legal costs of S$90,000 ($70,500).

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Once known as the forefront of India’s edtech sector, BYJU’S and its founder, Byju Raveendran, were praised for transforming the students’ learning experience, propelling that startup into a global educational giant valued at several billion dollars. However, things have taken a dramatic twist. Edtech firm Byju’s founder Raveendran has been handed a six-month jail sentence by a Singapore court for contempt after allegedly failing to comply with multiple court orders concerning the disclosure of his assets.

What is the Singapore jail sentence case related to Byju’s founder, Raveendran?

In response to the court order, Raveendran said settlement discussions with lenders, including GLAS Trust and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), and other stakeholders were already at an advanced stage, with only a few residual minor issues left to be resolved.

Also Read: Rs 40 crore needed to retire in India? This Startup founder’s claim leaves Internet stunned; netizens says, ‘Unrealistic discussion’

According to a Bloomberg report, the Singapore court directed Raveendran to surrender before authorities, pay legal costs of S$90,000 ($70,500), and submit documents establishing his ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte. This corporate entity held shares in a related company.

Byju Raveendran was the richest founder in the country. Initially, he founded Byju’s in 2011. At one point, his startup became the most famous ed-tech company. According to Forbes, Byju Raveendran’s net worth was $2.1 billion in 2023. He was even in the list of 2023 billionaires’ net worth. At one point, his startup’s value peaked with a valuation of nearly $22 billion. However, with time, the situation has changed.

The development marks the latest setback for the embattled founder, who is facing legal and financial scrutiny from investors and lenders across multiple jurisdictions, including the US, where creditors are seeking to recover losses tied to a soured $1.2 billion loan.

What did the Ed-tech founder say?

In a statement, the edtech founder stated, “I am disappointed that the recent Singapore court matter has been pursued and reported in a manner that creates a misleading impression about me, especially at a time when all key parties have almost concluded the settlement discussions.”

As per Raveendran, parties involved in the settlement discussions had acknowledged that there was no wrongdoing on his part or on the part of other founders.

He stated, “That is why it is deeply unfortunate that this matter is being used to create a contrary public narrative at this sensitive stage.”

Raveendran further claimed that he had not actively contested several court proceedings in recent months as parties were working towards a comprehensive settlement. “I chose resolution over confrontation,” he said. At present, Byju’s net worth seems to dwindle owing to several cases, including a $533 million loan fraud case.