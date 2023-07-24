Home

From Labourer To A Successful Food Entrepreneur: Inspiring Story Of Assam Man

Diganta Das, a native of Biswanath district’s Gohpur town, delivers mouth-watering parathas in most districts of Upper Assam. | Photo: Twitter@mrinaltalukdar8

The Success Story Of A Common Man: Circumstances can make or break any individual; they can also force a person to the wrong path. However, it is the willpower and the urge to achieve something in life that truly defines a person. The story of Diganta Das is filled with ups and downs, just like 80-90s Bollywood movies where a hero, facing all odds, achieves success in life.

In recent years, Diganta has donned many hats – from being a daily-wage labourer, a cook, a security guard, to a coal mine worker – all to sustain his family. Today, he takes pride in being the owner of DFF (Daily Fresh Food) – a paratha-on-the-go packaging venture in Assam. DFF has gained popularity for its delicious ready-to-eat parathas that one can enjoy on the move.

Diganta, a person with a never-say-die attitude, combined his extensive experience of traveling all over India with his skills to establish this paratha-on-the-go packaging venture in Assam. Hailing from Biswanath district’s Gohpur town, he supplies his delicious parathas to most districts of Upper Assam. From once being a daily labourer, he now employs 10 people who prepare up to 1,400 parathas every day.

The Concept

The concept of DFF’s paratha is simply based on Kerala’s famous Malabar parotta, known for its distinct taste across the country. Malabar parotta, also known as Barota, is made from refined wheat flour, while Lachha paratha is made of wheat.”

The Journey So Far

After completing his high school in 2001, Diganta Das began working as a daily wage labourer in Arunachal Pradesh due to his family’s financial condition. Then, he moved to neighbouring Meghalaya to work in the coal mines.

After spending some time in the coal mines, he joined a construction company as a storekeeper in Assam’s Udalguri district. There, he got an opportunity to work as a cook and remained in that position for three years.

In 2008, Das left for Bengaluru in search of better opportunities. He started working as a private security guard, primarily in the hospitality industry. He made many friends, some from his hometown, and soon learned the tricks of the trade. After taking on various odd jobs in Karnataka state, he returned to Assam and got married in 2014.

Within a few days, Diganta secured a job as a mixing man in a food manufacturing unit in Mangalore. This job exposed him to the food production industry, and his skills soon elevated him to the position of a paratha maker. However, his struggle didn’t end there, and he had to return to Assam due to some unavoidable circumstances.

The Struggle And Turning Point

In 2017, a high-voltage electric cable fell on Diganta, leaving him half paralyzed. It took him almost four years to recover completely. That was the toughest phase of his life.

After recovering partially, he got an offer to work in Bengaluru and having no other option he left for the silicon city and started working again as a paratha maker.

The Idea Of Starting DFF

A year prior to the outbreak of Covid-19 in India, one of Das’ close friends ventured into the paratha-making business in Vellore. Despite facing lacklustre sales, he approached Das to oversee the marketing operations in a different state.

Responding to the call, Das relocated to Andhra Pradesh and commenced marketing his friend’s parathas in the region. Through his dedication and efforts, Das managed to build a strong customer base in Andhra Pradesh.

This success prompted both Das and his friend to move their manufacturing unit to Andhra Pradesh, leading to rapid progress and prosperity.

Following a triumphant stint in the southern state, Das decided to return to his hometown in Assam and establish a packaged paratha business. The idea was to tap into the local market and leverage his newfound experience and skills.

With his saving, Diganta Das soon started his own paratha brand ‘Daily Fresh Food’ in his hometown, Gohpur.

According to Diganta, who worked in different states, youths of Northeast States do not have to travel to other state in search of job opportunities as there are plenty of opportunities in their own states. He also invited the youths of the region, who are working in different parts of the country, to come and join him ‘and grow together’.

A True Inspiration

Diganta Das’s story full of struggles is an inspiration for other youths who give up quickly after facing minor challenges and for those who want to start their own business but lack the courage to do so. The determination to achieve success has shaped Diganta into the person he is today, and you too can taste success if you just give it a shot.

