New Delhi: From January 1, 2021, a number of things and rules are going to change. Hence, it is crucial for people to know what are the changes that they are going to experience from day one of the New Year. Starting from cheque payment, LPG Cylinder prices, GST to UPI Transaction payment – the new rules will come into place from January 1.

Here are 10 rules that are going to change from January 1 2021.

Cheque payment rule: In an effort to check on the rising cases of bank frauds, the Reserve Bank of India has recently decided to introduce the "positive pay system" for cheque, under which re-confirmation of key details may be needed for payments beyond Rs 50,000. This new rule will come into effect from January 1. While availing of this facility is at the discretion of the account holder, banks may consider making it mandatory in case of cheques for amounts of Rs 5 lakh and above.

WhatsApp to stop working on certain phones: Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp in a recent notification had stated that it will withdraw support from certain phone from January 1. The WhatsApp page mentioned that it provides support for and recommend using these devices: Android running OS 4.0.3 and newer; iPhone running iOS 9 and newer; and Select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1 newer, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

LPG Cylinder Prices: Starting from January 1, oil marketing companies will revise the prices of LPG on the first day of every month depending on the crude rates in the international markets. And accordingly, the price will keep changing every month. People must take a note of this.

GST Sales Returns: Starting from January 1, businesses with up to Rs 5 crore turnover will have to file only four GST sales returns, or GSTR-3B instead of 12 at present. The Quarterly filing of Return with Monthly Payment (QRMP) Scheme would impact almost 94 lakh taxpayers, about 92 per cent of the total tax base of the goods and services tax (GST). With this, from January onwards, small taxpayers would need to file only eight returns (four GSTR-3B and four GSTR-1 returns) in a year.

Contactless transactions limit: Issuing another notification, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently said that the limits for contactless card transactions and e-mandates for recurring transactions through cards and UPI will be enhanced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 from January 1, 2021. In the notification, the RBI has further added that the move is aimed to expand adoption of digital payment in a safe and secure manner. These are also well-suited to make payments in a safe and secure manner, especially during the current pandemic.

Car prices: Looking at the coronavirus pandemic situation, car market leader Maruti Suzuki India and homegrown Mahindra and Mahindra have also decided to increase the prices of its vehicles from January 1 to offset the adverse impact of rising input costs.

Landline to Mobile phone calls: Starting from January 1, callers will have to add ‘0’ prefix for making calls from landlines to mobile phones in the country. The new rule will be effective from January 1. The telecom department has asked the telcos to make necessary arrangements by January 1 to implement the new system. Moreover, the department has accepted sectoral regulator Trai’s recommendation for having the ‘0’ prefix for such calls, a move that will create sufficient numbering space for telecom services.

FASTag for four-wheelers: To make the process smooth, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification making FASTag mandatory for all four-wheel vehicles from January 1, 2021. Notably, the FASTag will be mandatory for M and N class four-wheelers sold before December 1, 2017. For this, the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 were amended. The ministry issued a notification regarding this on November 6.

UPI Payment: This new rule will also come into effect from January 1 in which users will be required to pay additional charges on transactions from Amazon Pay, Google Pay and Phone Pay. The NPCI has reportedly decided to impose additional charge on UPI Payment Service (UPI Payment) run by third party app providers from January 1. NPCI has imposed a 30 percent cap on third party apps starting the New year. Though Paytm will be required to pay this charge, it has been reported.

Google Pay web app: From next year, Google will web app of its payment application –Google Pay and is will also charge users for instant money transfers. Till Now, customers have been able to manage payments as well as send money from both a mobile app or from pay.google.com. But from January, Google has said that the web app site will no longer work.