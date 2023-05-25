Home

From Meta To Twitter – How Employee Layoffs Can Have Adverse Impact On Company’s Productivity

The effect on an employee won't be relief of being retained in a layoff cycle; rather it would be fear that there's no job guarantee and that the sword of layoffs is looming large over his/her head.

From Meta To Twitter - How Employee Layoffs Can Have Adverse Impact On Company's Productivity (Image: Freepik)

New Delhi: Layoffs aren’t news anymore. How big the company is and how many employees it has fired make more news nowadays. Why do companies resort to layoffs in the first place? The simple reason is that most organisations see layoffs as the most effective cost-cutting measure.

The next question should be why companies go for cost-cutting measures. The answer to this is manyfold — to increase profit, to increase productivity and efficiency et cetera. However, not a lot of organisations seem to care about the impact layoffs could create on an employee who has been retained. The feeling that one would get when he/she goes to the workplace only to find out that half of the people who worked with him/her there won’t be working there anymore.

Let’s get into specifics.

How Have Layoffs Affected Twitter?

Elon Musk in April confirmed that he has fired 80 per cent of Twitter employees. The micro-blogging platform had “just under 8000 employees” when Musk acquired it; now, the number has been reduced to less than 1,500.

On November 5, 2022, Twitter’s then head of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth made a series of tweets in a thread to reaffirm that the layoffs that had happened so far at Twitter (including 15 per cent job cuts at Trust & Safety team) had made little or no impact on the performance of the micro-blogging platform.

Here are the facts about where Twitter’s Trust & Safety and moderation capacity stands today: tl;dr: While we said goodbye to incredibly talented friends and colleagues yesterday, our core moderation capabilities remain in place. — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) November 4, 2022

Even Elon Musk retweeted it saying “Excellent summary of Twitter’s Trust & Safety from the head of the team”. However, the same Yoel Roth put down his papers just five days later, on November 10, 2022, a day after Musk rolled out the $8-per-month Twitter Blue subscription that came with verification checkmarks.

“I was weighing the pros and cons on an ongoing basis. I knew what my limits were and by the time I chose to leave, I realized that even if I spent all day every day trying to avert whatever the next disaster was there were going to be the ones that got through. And Blue verification got through over written advice prepared by my team and others at Twitter. We knew what was going to happen. It’s not that it was a surprise. It failed in exactly the ways we said it would,” Roth said in an interview.

Let’s come back to the latest case.

Yesterday, when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in a live conversation with Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces, where he announced he would be running for the Republican presidential nomination, the site crashed multiple times due to some glitch. Multiple times outage happened at Twitter post Musk’s takeover. Some of the former and current Twitter employees have told Reuters that mass layoffs would put the platform at risk of crashing during times of high traffic.

How Layoffs Have Affected Meta?

Yesterday, Meta employees received the news of the final round of previously announced layoffs. Mark Zuckerberg in March had announced that the company would be eliminating 10,000 positions.

While Meta promised faster product development and decision-making sending its shares up more than 100 per cent so far this year, employees have said some important work and planning has been at a standstill, reported Bloomberg. The company is still deciding on its product roadmap for the rest of the year, while it sorts out resources following cuts in the tech group, the report quoted a person familiar with the matter.

During the layoff period, Meta employees have been unsure of who to collaborate with, how to shift responsibilities on their teams or who would be cut next, some of the current and recently let-go employees told Bloomberg.

