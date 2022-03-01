New Delhi: The effects of the Russia Ukraine war have reached the Indian kitchen. The supply chain constraints are due to stress in domestic production in Russia. This has raised inflation worries in India. In a latest development, Amul has increased the prices of retail milk by 4 per cent from March 1, 2022.Also Read - 'Mama I’m Scared, We’re Hitting Everyone’: Russian Soldier’s Final Texts To Mother Before His Death

The already inflated prices of edible oil are also expected to rise further. Along with this, staples like wheat and maize that are imported from Russia and Ukraine are likely to get costlier.

Sunflower Oil

According to a report by Economic Times, India imports 90 per cent of its sunflower oil requirement from Russia and Ukraine. Since the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the prices of oil have more than doubled in India.

The ET report quoted experts saying that the prices may further rise in the coming days. However, depreciation in the Ruble may ease the import price.

Chicken

According to the report, chicken prices have jumped 25 per cent since January 2022. The prices may rise 10-50 per cent more in the coming days. This is mainly due to the fall in the supply of food for chicks.

Spices

The prices of spices including coriander and jeera have grown 30 per cent due to a shortage in supply. With the Black Sea region under stress, where most of the trade takes place, the prices are expected to come under stress soon.

Jeera prices, according to the report, have already jumped 25-30 per cent in the past four months due to less production.

Wheat

According to the report, the price of wheat at Kandla Port has increased from Rs 2,200 per quintal to Rs 2,350-2,400 per quintal in just four days. The price may rise further in the net 10-15 days as FCI will declare its tender. The next crop will be harvested post-Baisakhi in April 2022.