From Selling Detergent On Bicycle To Running Rs 7,000 Cr Business: Read Karsanbhai Patel’s Inspiring Story

From Selling Detergent On Bicycle To Running Rs 7,000 Cr Business: Read Karsanbhai Patel's Inspiring Story.(Photo Credit: India.com)

Success Story: Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action — and nothing illustrates this point better than the inspiring journey of Karsanbhai Patel. Many people become as big as their dreams and rise to fame. Coming from nowhere, overcoming all odds through dedication, patience, and hard work, and setting an unimaginable benchmark, they are some legends in their own right.

Who is Karsanbhai Patel?

The story of Karsanbhai Patel — a man who used to sell detergents door to door on his bicycle — now, a founder of the famous Nirma Detergent Brand has been an inspiration for many to chase their dreams and make it big. As per a Times Now report, Patel’s net worth is WHOPPING $2.9 billion (Over Rs 23000 crores). The Nirma brand, led by Karsanbhai Patel, gave its major rival competitors such as Unilever and Procter & Gamble a run for their money.

Karsanbhai Patel was born into a farmer’s family in Gujarat. At the age of 21, he completed his BSc in Chemistry. Later, he began his career as a laboratory assistant. Despite his meagre earnings, he hoped to start his own business and provide a better life for his family.

Nirma – Birth of Leading Detergent Brand

Recognising the market potential, he decided to create a low-cost detergent powder that would be accessible to the general public. In 1969, he started selling detergent powder, manufactured and packaged in his backyard. Pedalling through the neighbourhoods, Karsanbhai would go door to door, selling handmade detergent packets. It was an immediate success, selling for just Rs. 3 per kg, or about a third of the cost of the leading detergents. The consumer brand is named after Karsanbhai Patel’s late daughter Nirupama.

Nirma Popularity

The detergent’s high quality and low price provided excellent value. Within a decade, Nirma had become India’s best-selling detergent. Earlier in February 2020, Nirma acquired Emami Cement for ₹5,500 crore (US$690 million). As the production was labour-intensive, Nirma became a leading employer. Nirma successfully influenced the laundry habits of Indian housewives, leaving an indelible mark.

Patel’s hands-on approach, dedication, and unwavering efforts to promote his product resulted in widespread consumer acceptance. Patel had to increase production as demand rose. Nirma’s success grew quickly, and the business quickly became well-known in India. Today, Karsanbhai Patel is regarded as a global industrialist. Nirma, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is now one of the world’s largest detergent brands and the world’s largest producer of soda ash by volume.

Nirma, the fabled “Rags to Riches” tale of Dr. Karsanbhai Patel, is a classic illustration of an Indian entrepreneur’s ability to succeed in the face of fierce competition. In 2019, Karsanbhai was ranked No. 30 by Forbes magazine for the list of India’s richest persons ($3.9 billion).

He was conferred the Udyog Ratna Award in 1990, the Gujarat Businessman Award in 1998, the Ernst & Young Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Vishwa Pratibha Award in 2009, Baroda Sun Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009, and the Padma Shri Award in 2010.The business, which is now a diversified conglomerate, had an annual turnover of Rs 7,000 Crores. At present, the Nirma group’s current diversified business revenue is estimated to be over Rs 23,000 crore.

