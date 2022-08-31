New Delhi: Several changes will kick in for financial transactions from September 1, which will directly impact consumers at all levels. These changes include toll charges, National Pension Scheme (NPS), and property prices among others. In this article, we have created a list of the new rules as they will have a significant effect on the common man’s pocket and thus one should know it all in detail to avoid any inconvenience in day-to-day life.Also Read - Yamuna Expressway Toll Price Hiked - Check Here New Rates

Hike in toll fees on Yamuna Expressway: If you’re a frequent commuter on the Yamuna Expressway, you will have to pay 10 paise per kilometre for light motor vehicles as the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has hiked the toll tax. Cars, jeeps and other LMV owners will have to pay Rs 2.65 per kilometre. Buses and trucks on the 165-km long expressway will have to pay Rs 8.45 instead of Rs 7.90 per kilometre. For vehicles with three to six axles, the roll has been hiked to Rs 12.90 per kilometre from the previous rate of Rs 12.05.

Buying property in Ghaziabad to become costlier: For the first time since 2016, the Ghaziabad administration has increased the circle rate by up to 20% across the district with effect from August 24. With this latest round of hike, properties have become costlier in areas like Kaushambi, Vaishali, Indirapuram, Vasundhara and Kavi Nagar. “The maximum hike is about 20 percent and the minimum is 6 percent. The average hike in the district is somewhere around 10-12 per cent. The hike has been more in the areas where more registries were taking place. The percentage increase in revenue due to the hike will be around 10-12 per cent,” Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Vivek Kumar Srivastava told moneycontrol.



Punjab National Bank (PNB) KYC Updation: Through its Twitter account, Punjab National Bank (PNB) is reminding its customers to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) information by August 31, 2022. “As per RBI guidelines, KYC updation for all customers is mandatory. If your account has become due for KYC updation as of 31.03.2022, you are requested to contact your base branch to get your KYC updated before 31.08.2022″, the bank tweeted.



Petrol, diesel prices: Fuel prices, which have been left untouched for over 3 months now, may witness a change across the country on Sept 1. The last changes to the fuel rates were made on May 22 by the central government. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had then announced a reduction in the excise duty of petrol by Rs. 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs. 6 per litre.

LPG prices: On the basis of crude rates in the global markets, the oil marketing companies revise the prices of LPG on the first day of every month. Thus, customers can expect another rise in their cooking gas cylinders from next month.

PM Kisan Rules: Farmers who are yet to update their eKYC of their Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, or PM Kisan accounts, will not be eligible to receive any installment under the scheme beginning September 1. As per the website of PM Kisan, “Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st August 2022.” The eKYC process has been made mandatory for PM Kisan beneficiaries.