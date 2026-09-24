FSSAI takes action against E-Commerce platforms including Amazon, Swiggy and Blinkit over alleged rule violations

Amazon Seller Services, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket were found to be in violation of applicable provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act), 2006, concerning the sale, display and offering for sale of the food product ‘Datura (Dhatura) fruits/seeds’ on their respective e-commerce platforms.

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New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI has said it has initiated penal action against e-commerce platforms Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India and Zepto for various non-compliances, including misleading claims and sale of prohibited products. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), in a social media post, informed that it has launched a “major crackdown on e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India and Zepto over regulatory non-compliances”.

The non-compliances include misbranding/misleading claims, as well as sale and display of prohibited/poisonous food articles, it added. FSSAI has initiated penal action against five leading e-commerce platforms, Amazon, Flipkart India, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto and BigBasket, for misleading claims related to food product ‘Happilo Premium Date Bites – Zesty Orange’.

In the case of Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket, FSSAI has started action due to misleading claims and non-compliant product information related to some dairy products of Milky Mist. These products are ‘Milky Mist Fresh Low Fat Cream, Milky Mist Farm Fresh Curd, and Milky Mist Greek Yoghurt’.

Non-compliant with applicable provisions

Amazon Seller Services, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket were found to be non-compliant with applicable provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 relating to sale, display and offer for sale through e-commerce platforms for food product ‘Datura (Dhatura) fruits/seeds’.

Email queries sent to these platforms elicited no immediate response. In the last six months, FSSAI has stepped up enforcement actions against food business operators (FBOs) and e-commerce companies. It has also been informing about these actions to consumers at large through social media platforms.

Amazon launches first fulfilment, sort centres in Varanasi ahead of festive season

Amazon has launched its first fulfilment centre and sort centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi ahead of the festive season, the company said in a statement. According to Amazon, the new fulfilment centre has a storage capacity of one lakh cubic feet, while the sort centre spans 13,000 square feet. The facilities will help speed up deliveries to customers in Varanasi and nearby areas and create hundreds of local jobs. The new facilities are being operated by logistics industry partner firms, the company said in the statement on Tuesday .

“With the expansion, Amazon now has two fulfilment centres, five sort centres and 170 last-mile delivery stations across Uttar Pradesh,” it said. Amazon said the Varanasi expansion is part of its nationwide network expansion, involving 20 new fulfilment centres, six sort centres and 150 last-mile delivery stations.

The company said the expansion has increased its total storage capacity by 50 per cent to 64 million cubic feet and sorting space by 25 per cent to three million square feet.

“This year, we are investing more than Rs 2,800 crore in strengthening our operations network, improving technology and the safety, health and financial well-being of our employees,” said Abhinav Singh, Amazon Operations Vice President for India, APAC, Middle East, Turkiye and Africa.