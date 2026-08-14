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FSSAI issues notices to influencers, celebrities over endorsing products making ‘exaggerated and misleading’ claims

Celebrities and social media influencers frequently make various claims about food and beverage products—ranging from assertions about boosting immunity to claims of high nutritional value. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) are now scrutinising such claims and is taking significant steps to curb misleading promotions.

Written by: Tahir Qureshi Edited by: Tahir Qureshi
Published: August 14, 2026, 6:05 PM IST
FSSAI, influencers, celebrities, social media influencers, food and beverage, immunity, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Food Safety
(File image)

New Delhi: Celebrities and social media influencers frequently make various claims about food and beverage products—ranging from assertions about boosting immunity to claims of high nutritional value. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) are now scrutinising such claims and is taking significant steps to curb misleading promotions.

Action to be Taken Against Misleading Claims

The FSSAI has warned influencers and celebrities that endorsing unverified claims could lead to legal action. Additionally, the regulator has adopted a strict stance against manufacturers selling unsafe food products.

Read more: 'If you can't, we will': SC raps Centre over packaged food labels, warns of passing directions if FSSAI fails

This advisory comes at a time when food brands are increasingly relying on digital creators and celebrities to market health drinks, protein supplements, snacks, and packaged foods to millions of online consumers.

The FSSAI has urged influencers to ensure—before lending their name or credibility—that every claim made by a brand is truthful, scientifically proven, and compliant with food safety regulations.

The regulator emphasised that endorsements go far beyond mere advertisements, as consumers often place their trust in the individuals promoting the products. Consequently, celebrities and influencers bear the responsibility of promoting only genuine and safe products.

Avoid Exaggerated Claims

The FSSAI warned influencers against making exaggerated claims—such as those regarding immunity-boosting properties or high nutritional content—unless they possess supporting evidence and such claims are permitted under food safety laws. The regulator stated that action could be taken against misleading advertisements and endorsements of food products under the ‘Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006’ and the ‘Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018’.

The FSSAI has also urged consumers to report misleading advertisements and celebrity endorsements of food products through its ‘Food Safety Connect’ platform.

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About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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