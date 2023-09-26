Home

FSSAI Launches Special Category To Promote Gender Equality In Food Business; Here’s What It Means

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a new provision called the “Special Category” in its online Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal. This new category is designed to promote gender equality and equal opportunities for women and transgender entrepreneurs in the food business sector.

What’s The Benefit Under Special Category

Under the Special Category, licensing and registering authorities will process applications on a balanced basis, maintaining a one-to-one ratio alongside regular applications, until there are no pending applications in either category. The identification of eligible individuals will be done during the application submission process through Aadhaar/PAN authentication.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has introduced a new provision of ‘Special Category’ in the online Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal. The newly launched provision aims at promoting gender equality and equal opportunities for women and… pic.twitter.com/q6AJULZcHp — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2023

FSSAI’s Ayurveda Aahar Logo

Last year, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya launched the ‘Ayurveda Aahar’ logo on World Food Safety Day on June 7. The logo is designed to create a unique identity for Ayurveda Aahar products and make them easier to identify for consumers. It is also expected to reinforce the quality of Ayurvedic products.

The logo is similar to other standard logos on food products, and it will be used on Ayurveda Aahar products to help consumers identify them easily. The logo is also expected to improve the quality of Ayurveda Aahar products, as it will help consumers to make informed choices, as per a report in Financial Express.

“This comprehensive initiative will ensure manufacturing of quality Ayurveda food products and help in expanding the international market for Make-In-India products. The Ministry of Ayush is confident these regulations will further strengthen India’s global positioning as a custodian of Ayush system,” the press release said.

