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FTL LPG Important Update: Modi government takes big step amid the gas shortage, makes only an ID card mandatory for Chhotu cylinders

FTL LPG Important Update: Modi government takes big step amid the gas shortage, makes only an ID card mandatory for ‘Chhotu’ cylinders

According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, more than 71,000 5-kg FTL cylinders were sold on Friday alone. Since March 23, around 5.7 lakh such cylinders have been sold.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the Modi government has issued an important update regarding 5-kg FTL LPG cylinders. The Centre has said that these small cylinders are available at nearby LPG distributorships upon showing any valid ID proof, and no address proof is required. It is important to note that the authorities are making all the required efforts to ensure fuel availability amid the evolving situation in West Asia.

According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, more than 71,000 5-kg FTL cylinders were sold on Friday alone. Since March 23, around 5.7 lakh such cylinders have been sold.

What is the motive behind this move?

As per the Hardeep Singh Puri-led Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, this decision is part of the broader effort to ensure uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country. The government has also asked citizens not to panic buy or make unnecessary LPG bookings, advising people to rely only on official sources for information.

The Modi government has also clarified that there have been no reports of stock depletion at LPG distributorships. On Friday, around 5.1 million domestic LPG cylinders were delivered. Nearly 95% of total bookings across the industry were made online.

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Government steps up action on LPG

The authorities have also tightened the vigilance across all states and union territories to curb misuse, hoarding, and black marketing of cylinders. Raids were conducted at more than 3,700 locations on Friday. So far, around 1,000 show-cause notices have been issued to LPG distributorships, and 27 have been suspended.

The ministry also said that, in coordination with oil marketing companies, targeted distribution of 5-kg FTL cylinders can be considered based on local requirements.

What is the current situation?

Due to the slew of key decisions, the fuel supply situation in India remains under control despite global disruptions. The government is ensuring adequate availability of LPG, petrol, and diesel, while also strengthening distribution and monitoring systems.

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