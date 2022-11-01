New Delhi: What is Elon Musk going to tweet next? Well, apparently nobody but Musk knows! But the only thing we all know is that a single tweet by the ‘megalomaniac’ billionaire has the potential to change the course of a lot of things happening in the real and the virtual worlds, if not the world itself — it mostly depends on what Musk gets eccentric about at the moment.Also Read - Chief Twit Elon Musk Dissolves Twitter's Board, Is Now The Only Director

But here we’re talking about Stephen King, an author who put out a tweet criticising the Musk-owned Twitter’s latest proposal to charge $20 per month for a blue check on profile, which means it’s a verified account. His tweet which said, “$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fu** that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron” is garnering humongous attention on the social media platform that it forced Elon Musk to think twice. Also Read - Who's Sriram Krishnan, The Indian Origin Man 'Helping' Elon Musk With Twitter Rejig

In his defence, Elon Musk has responded to the tweet saying “We need to pay the bills somehow!”. Elon further added Twitter cannot entirely depend on advertisers and asked if $8 is a reasonable charge. Also Read - 'Let That Sink In!': Musk, Self Proclaimed 'Chief Twit', Walks Into Twitter Headquarters With A Sink

We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Musk using the pronoun ‘We’ in the beginning of his reply itself gave out an air of superiority. Of course, he just shelled out $44 billion to buy the social media platform ending a month-long war of words with Twitter’s previous management headed by Indian-American Parag Agrawal. Musk wasted no time to show his strength. Almost immediately after the deal was complete, Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal and its policy chief Vijaya Gadde, along with Twitter CFO Ned Segal.

The Verge reported that Elon Musk is mulling to revamp the Twitter verification process by changing Twitter Blue, the company’s optional, $4.99 a month subscription that unlocks additional features, into a more expensive subscription that also verifies users, by charging users. On Sunday, Musk tweeted: “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

Elon Musk, who changed his Twitter bio to ‘Chief Twit’ a day before the buyout was complete (as out in public domain), has once again changed his bio. Currently, his bio says he is “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator”.