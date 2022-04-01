Fuel Price Hike | New Delhi: Petrol and Diesel prices in India have risen 9 times in the last 10 days. In total, the fuel prices have risen by Rs 6.4 per litre for 10 days. In various cities, the petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre mark. In Delhi, the price of petrol costs Rs 101.8 per litre and the diesel price per litre is Rs 93.07.Also Read - Why is Your Milk Getting Costlier?

According to a report by Business Standard, Nomura has said that the prices may further hike by Rs 12 in the coming days. Alongside fuel prices, LPG Prices may also rise by Rs 280 per cylinder further. The brent crude oil prices have been hovering around $112 per barrel.

It will lead to a bigger hole in the pockets of consumers. The hike in fuel prices leads to a hike in prices of transportation services- railways, buses, taxis and auto prices. It also leads to a rise in air turbine fuel prices, which in turn raises ticket prices.

However, Nomura has also said that the government can cushion the impact by cutting the excise duty on petrol and diesel prices. The cut may be announced during the next two quarters, Nomura said.