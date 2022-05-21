New Delhi: Amid rising fuel prices, the Central government on Saturday reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by Rs 7 per litre.Also Read - What Will Be The Prices Of Petrol, Diesel In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities After Reduction in Excise Duty

"We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on Diesel by Rs 6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by Rs 7 per litre," Sitharaman added.

This will reduce the price of petrol by ₹ 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by ₹ 7 per litre. It will have revenue implication of around ₹ 1 lakh crore/year for the government. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 21, 2022

Also Read - 'Respect is The Only Word', FM Sitharaman's Humble Gesture to Offer Water to NSDL MD Wins Netizens' Hearts | Watch

She said the Central government will lose Rs 1 lakh crore by taking the cut on central excise duties. However, she exhorted states to implement a similar cut and pass on the benefits to the common man.

“I wish to exhort all state governments, especially the states where the reduction wasn’t done during the last round (November 2021), to also implement a similar cut and give relief to the common man,” Sitharaman said.

The development comes at a time when India’s wholesale and consumer prices accelerated to the highest in years, prompting the central bank to hike interest rates at an unscheduled policy meeting this month.

Moreover, Sitharaman said the Centre will give Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.

The Finance Minister said the Centre is also reducing the customs duty on raw materials and intermediaries for plastic products where import dependence is high. “Import duty on some raw materials of steel will be reduced. Export duty on some steel products will be levied,” she added.

She also said various measures are being taken up to improve the availability of Cement and through better logistics to reduce the cost of cement.