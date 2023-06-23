Home

Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely to be Slashed by Rs 4-5 Per Litre From August 2023, Here’s Why

Fuel Price Latest Update: The sharp jump in crude price during elections could pose risk to OMCs marketing earnings.

The ministry might ask OMCs to cut petrol, diesel prices as their balance sheet has largely got repaired and are likely to report strong profits in the first quarter of FY24.

Petrol And Diesel Price Latest Update: Here comes a piece of good news for consumers regarding the petrol and diesel price. As per the latest reports, the fuel prices could be slashed in the coming months. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are likely to slash petrol and diesel price by Rs 4-5 a litre from August onwards given the key state elections from November-December onwards.

Even as the Price-To-Book (P/B) valuations of OMCs for FY24 look reasonable, there exists significant uncertainty on earnings in the fuel marketing business owing to the risk of OPEC+ strong pricing power driving high crude price during the next election-heavy 9-12 months, news agency IANS stated quoting a JM Financial Institutional Securities research.

The report also claimed that the sharp jump in crude price during elections could pose risk to OMCs marketing earnings.

As per the IANS report, because of the upcoming assembly elections from November-December, oil marketing companies may be asked to cut petrol and diesel price by Rs 4-5 per litre from August onwards.

“Our calculation suggests that OMCs can potentially cut petrol/diesel prices by Rs 4-5/ltr from August’23 onwards, based on current crude price/product cracks, given the series of elections in the next 12 months (starting November – December’23)”, the report said.

Apart from this, reports also hint that the oil ministry might ask OMCs to cut petrol, diesel prices as their balance sheet has largely got repaired and are likely to report strong profits in the first quarter of FY24.

Even though the OMCs may be asked to slash fuel rates, their marketing segment earnings could come under risk if Brent crude price jumps above OMCs break-even crude price of USD 85/barrel.

On the other side, the latest IEA report presents a completely grim picture for the refiners as the spare global refinery capacity is likely to reach 8 million bopd by CY28 amid capacity additions, slowing oil demand from transportation sector and competition from non-refined products, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a note.

