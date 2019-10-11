New Delhi: Fuel prices are seeing a downward trend in India as crude oil rates continued to slide in global markets.

The petrol price in Delhi and Mumbai fell down by 12 paise a litre while Kolkata saw a drop of 11 paise/litre and Chennai, 13 paise/litre.

Likewise, diesel rates came down by 15 paise/litre in Delhi and Kolkata, and 16 paise/litre in Mumbai and Chennai.

According to the Indian Oil website, petrol rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai are Rs 73.42/litre, Rs 76.07/litre, Rs 79.03/litre and Rs 76.25/litre respectively.

The diesel rates in these four metro cities are: Rs 66.60/litre, Rs 68.96/litre, Rs 69.81/litre and Rs 70.35/litre respectively.

The fuel prices are revised on a daily basis in India, and petrol and diesel rates are directly dependent on crude oil prices. Other factors like rupee to US dollar exchange rate, global cues and demand also impact the price of fuel.

(With IANS inputs)