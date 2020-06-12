New Delhi: Fuel prices were hiked for the sixth consecutive day since oil companies restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus. While petrol price was hiked by 57 paise per litre, diesel saw an increase of 59 paise. Following the six hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 3.31 in six days and diesel by Rs 3.42. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices rise For Third Straight Day - Here's How Much You Will Have to Pay From Today

In the national capital Delhi, the price of petrol was increased to Rs 74.57 per litre from Rs 74.00 per litre, while diesel rates were hiked to Rs 72.81 a litre from Rs 72.22. Notably, rates have been increased across the country and vary in each state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value added tax.

Petrol, diesel prices in other metro cities

Mumbai: Petrol ₹80.98; Diesel ₹70.92

Kolkata: Petrol ₹76.48; Diesek 75.94

Chennai: Petrol ₹77.96. Diesel ₹70.64

Hyderabad: Petrol ₹76.82. Diesel ₹70.59

Bengaluru: Petrol ₹76.39. Diesel ₹68.66

If reports are to be believed, price rise could continue for another week or 10 days as global crude prices are firming up with a pick up in demand following opening up of economies across the globe post COVID-19 related lockdown. Even global crude prices are on the rise and its prices have more than doubled from April levels at over $40 a barrel level.