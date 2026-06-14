When is Modi government planning to review fuel prices? Union Minister Suresh Gopi gives big update, says petrol, diesel rates to be…

It is important to note that LPG supplies in India are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships.

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Petrol Prices in India (File Photo)

New Delhi: In a significant development, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on Sunday said that fuel prices would be reviewed based on the availability of crude oil supplies. Replying to reporters’ questions on a possible revision in fuel prices, Gopi said the situation would be assessed based on crude oil supplies.

“Let us see the supply of crude oil. We have the minister concerned, Hardeep Singh Puri. Let it come,” he said. He also asked reporters whether they had the role of a supervisory ministry. Fuel prices, including petrol, diesel, and LPG, have witnessed hikes in recent weeks.

The increase followed disruptions in crude oil and natural gas supplies linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

ALSO READ: LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, 14 June 2026: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Noida

LPG, CNG, PNG Prices in India:

The LPG, CNG and PNG rates are witnessing revisions at regular intervals amid global energy supply woes. The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder rose by Rs 29 in Delhi to Rs 942, marking the second price rise in three months. Commercial LPG prices were also revised on June 1, leading to a hike of Rs 42 in Delhi and Rs 53.5 in Kolkata.

It is important to note that LPG supplies in India are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. This is because India meets more than 40 per cent of its crude imports and 90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Current Domestic Cylinder Prices (14.2 kg)

Here are the recent, non-subsidised rates in major regions across the country:

Noida: Rs 939.50

Delhi: Rs 942.00

Mumbai: Rs 941.50

Kolkata: Rs 968.00

Chennai: Rs 957.50

Bengaluru: Rs 944.50

Patna: Rs 1,031.50

Hyderabad: Rs 994.00

Commercial Cylinder Prices (19 kg)

Noida: Rs 3,113.50

Delhi: Rs 3,113.50

Mumbai: Rs 3,067.50

Kolkata: Rs 3,255.50

Chennai: Rs 3,283.00

Petrol and Diesel Prices in India:

Regular petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged amid uncertainty in global fuel prices due to the West Asia crisis. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that the price of regular petrol and diesel stands at 94.77 rupees per litre and 87.67 rupees per litre in Delhi.

The Ministry said that PSU Oil Marketing Companies are incurring under-recoveries of 24.40 rupees per litre on petrol and 104.99 rupees per litre on diesel at Retail Selling Price as on 1st April.