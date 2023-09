Home

Full List Of All Vande Bharat Trains In India – Check Timings, Schedule, Fare And All Details Here

The Vande Bharat Express has been a huge success since its introduction. Here is the full list of trains with its fare and journey details.

New Delhi: The Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously developed semi-high-speed trainset operated by the Indian Railways. The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Varanasi route. Since then, many more Vande Bharat Express trains have been introduced on various routes across India.

The Vande Bharat Express has been a huge success since its introduction. It has won several awards, including the “Make in India” award and the “National Rail Award”. The train has also been praised by passengers for its comfort and convenience.

Here is a list of all Vande Bharat trains in India, along with their timings, schedules, fares, and routes:

1. Mumbai – Goa Vande Bharat Express (22229/22230)

Route Details :

Travel Time – 10 hours 5 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,970 t0 Rs 3,535.

2 – Patna – Ranchi Vande Bharat Express (22349/22350)

Route : Patna – Ranchi

Travel Time – 6 hours

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,025 to 1,930.

3. KSR Bengaluru – Dharwad Vande Bharat Express (20661/20662)

Route : KSR Bengaluru – Dharwad

Travel Time – 6 hours 25 minutes.

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,185 to Rs 2,265.

4. Rani Kamalapati – Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express (20173/20174)

Route : Rani Kamalapati – Jabalpur

Travel Time 4 hours 35 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,055 to Rs 1,880.

5. Indore – Bhopal Vande Bharat Express (20911/20912)

Route : Indore – Bhopal

Travel Time – 3 hours

Fare: Ranges from Rs 950 to Rs 1,525.

6. Jodhpur – Sabarmati (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express (12461/12462)

Route : Jodhpur – Sabarmati (Ahmedabad)

Travel Time 6 hours 10 minutes.

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,280 to Rs 2,350.

7. Gorakhpur – Lucknow Charbagh Vande Bharat Express (22549/22550)

Route : Gorakhpur – Lucknow Charbagh

Travel Time 4 hours 15 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 724 to Rs 1,470.

8. Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express (20633/20634)

Route : Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kasaragod

Travel Time 7 hours 50 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,520 to Rs 2,880.

9. Secunderabad – Tirupati Vande Bharat Express (20701/20702)

Route : Secunderabad – Tirupati

Travel Time – 08 hours 15 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,680 to Rs 2,661.

10. Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (20822/20834)

Route : Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam

Travel Time 8 hours 30 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,665 to Rs 3,120.

11. Ajmer – Delhi Vande Bharat Express (20977/20978)

Route : Ajmer – Delhi

Travel Time – 5 hours 15 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,085 to Rs 2,270.

12. Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express (22457/22458)

Route : Delhi-Dehradun

Travel Time – 4 hours 45 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs1,065 to Rs1,890.

13. Hazrat Nizamuddin – Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat Express (20172/20171)

Route : Hazrat Nizamuddin – Rani Kamlapati

Travel Time – 7 hours 10 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1 ,665 to Rs 3,120.

14. New Delhi – Varanasi Vande Bharat Express (22435-22436)

Route : New Delhi – Varanasi

Travel Time – 8 hours 0 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,805 to Rs 3,335.

15. New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express (22439/22440)

Route : New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

Travel Time – 8 hours 0 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000.

16. New Delhi – Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express (22447/22448)

Route : Delhi To Andaura

Travel Time – 5 hours 25 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

17. Chennai – Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express (20643/20644)

Route : Chennai – Coimbatore

Travel Time – 5 hours 50 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,317 to Rs 2,661.

18. Chennai – Mysuru Vande Bharat Express (20607/20608)

Route : Chennai – Mysuru

Travel Time – 6 hours 30 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

19. Nagpur – Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express (20825/20826)

Route : Nagpur – Bilaspur

Travel Time – 5 hours 5 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,890 to Rs 1,000.

20. New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati Vande Bharat Express ( 22227/22228)

Route: New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati

Travel Time: 05 Hours 30 Minutes

Fare: Rs 495 to Rs 2,025

21. Howrah – Puri Vande Bharat Express (22895/22896)

Route: Howrah to Puri

Travel Time: 04 Hours 25 minutes

Fare: Rs 1,265 to Rs 2,420

Full list of Vande Bharat Express Train Name, Numbers, Terminal Station, Travel Time Trains:

Train Name Train Number Originating Station Terminal Station Travel Time New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express 22439/22440 New Delhi Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra 08h 00m Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express 20901/20902 Mumbai Central Gandhinagar Capital 06h 25m New Delhi – Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express 22447/22448 New Delhi Amb Andaura 05h 10m MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Vande Bharat Express 20607/20608 Chennai Central Mysore Junction 06h 30m Bilaspur – Nagpur Vande Bharat Express 20825/20826 Bilaspur Junction Nagpur Junction 05h 30m Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express 22301/22302 Howrah Junction New Jalpaiguri Junction 07h 30m Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express 20833/20834 Visakhapatnam Junction Secunderabad Junction 08h 30m Mumbai CSMT – Solapur Vande Bharat Express 22225/22226 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Solapur 06h 30m Mumbai CSMT – Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express 22223/22224 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Sainagar Shirdi 05h 20m Rani Kamalapati (Habibganj) – Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express 20171/20172 Habibganj (Rani Kamalapati) Hazrat Nizamuddin 07h 30m Secunderabad – Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 20701/20702 Secunderabad Junction Tirupati 08h 15m MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express 20643/20644 Chennai Central Coimbatore Junction 05h 50m Delhi Cantonment – Ajmer Vande Bharat Express 20977/20978 Delhi Cantonment Ajmer Junction 05h 15m Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express 20633/20634 Kasaragod Thiruvananthapuram Central 08h 05m Howrah – Puri Vande Bharat Express 22895/22896 Howrah Junction Puri 06h 25m Anand Vihar Terminal – Dehradun Vande Bharat Express 22457/22458 Anand Vihar Terminal Dehradun Terminal 04h 45m New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati Vande Bharat Express 22227/22228 New Jalpaiguri Junction Guwahati 05h 30m Mumbai CSMT – Madgaon Vande Bharat Express 22229/22230 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Madgaon Junction 07h 45m

(Non-Monsoon) 10h 05m

(Monsoon) Patna – Ranchi Vande Bharat Express 22349/22350 Patna Junction Ranchi Junction 06h 00m KSR Bengaluru – Dharwad Vande Bharat Express 20661/20662 Bangalore City Dharwad 06h 25m Rani Kamalapati (Habibganj) – Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express 20173/20174 Habibganj (Rani Kamalapati) Jabalpur Junction 04h 40m Indore – Bhopal Vande Bharat Express 20911/20912 Indore Junction Bhopal Junction 03h 05m Jodhpur – Sabarmati (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express[26][27] 12461/12462 Jodhpur Junction Sabarmati Junction 06h 10m Gorakhpur – Lucknow Charbagh Vande Bharat Express[30][31] 22549/22550 Gorakhpur Junction Lucknow Charbagh 04h 15m

