New Delhi: The Hurun Global Rich List 2021 which ranked 3228 billionaires from 2402 companies and 68 countries was released on Tuesday. In the pandemic-stricken 2020, the world added 8 billionaires a week in 2020 – 421 in a year. And despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the total wealth of all billionaires across the globe surged 32 per cent during the period under review to $14.7 trillion. During the period, total 2312 billionaires saw their wealth increase, while 635 saw their wealth decrease, and there were also 194 drop-offs. Meanwhile, 32 died and 282 saw their wealth stay the same. The average age of these billionaires is 65. This is the tenth year of the ranking.

Country-wise, China recorded the most number of billionaires at 1058, followed by the United States with 696, and made India home to the third largest number of billionaires in the world with 177 rich persons followed by Germany, the United Kingdom and Switzerland at over 100 each.

The Hurun report comes at a time when concerns are being raised about a "K-shaped" recovery being underway, where a select few prosper.

Hurun India’s Managing Director and Chief Researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said Indian wealth creation is dominated by cyclical or traditional industries compared to tech-driven wealth creation in the US and China. “When the tech-driven wealth creation reaches full potential, India could potentially beat USA in terms of the number of billionaires,” he added.

Let’s have a look at the top 10 richest Indians and their net worth as per the ranking in Hurun Global Rich List 2021:

1. Mukesh Ambani: The wealthiest man to top the list is none other than business tycoon and Asia’s richest man with a net worth of USD 83 billion. The head of Reliance Industries witnessed a 24 per cent jump in fortunes and climbed up one spot to be the eighth richest globally, as per the Hurun Global Rich List. India’s largest exporter, Reliance accounts for 8% of the country’s exports and 5% of India’s total revenues from customs and excise duty. Reliance is planning a calculated shift to renewable energy and has decided to venture into the battery-making business ahead of the electric vehicle boom, said the report.

2. Gautam Adani and family: This billionaire from Gujarat, witnessed a spectacular rise in his fortunes in the last few years, and saw his wealth almost doubling to USD 32 billion in 2020 and also climbed 20 places to be the 48th richest person globally and the second wealthiest Indian. Meanwhile, his brother Vinod’s wealth grew 128 per cent to USD 9.8 billion.

3. Shiv Nadar: IT company HCL’s Shiv Nadar was the third wealthiest Indian with a fortune of USD 27 billion, and his wealth was up by USD 10 billion, backed by a 66 per cent increase in the share price of the software and services giant. Nadar founded HCL in the mid-1970s and transformed the IT hardware company into an IT enterprise over the next three decades by constantly reinventing his company’s focus. In 2008, Nadar was awarded Padma Bhushan for his efforts in the IT industry.

4. Lakshmi N Mittal: Indian steel magnate and CEO of ArcelorMittal in London is the fourth wealthiest Indian in the list with an estimated net worth of USD 19 billion. Mittal founded what became ArcelorMittal in 1976 when he built a greenfield rolling mill in Indonesia. An early believer in the benefits consolidation could bring to the steel industry, he took his first international step in 1989 with the lease and subsequent acquisition of a steel company in Trinidad & Tobago. This was followed by expansion into Mexico, the USA, Germany, Kazakhstan and multiple eastern European countries. Mittal is widely recognized for his entrepreneurial and business success and has received numerous awards.

5. Cyrus Poonawalla: Indian businessman, and the chairman of Poonawalla Group, which includes the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, the Indian biotech company that manufactures vaccines is also one of the top-ranking billionaires in India with an estimated net worth of USD 18.5 billion. His company has recently produced the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19. Son of a horse breeder, Cyrus Poonawalla founded SII in 1966 and built it into the world’s largest vaccine maker. They launched their first therapeutic tetanus serum within two years and started producing the anti-tetanus vaccines soon after.

6. Hinduja Group: The four Hinduja brothers — Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok — who operate the conglomerate Hinduja Group have also made it into the list with a combined estimated net worth of USD 18 billion. The Hinduja group is present in eleven sectors including Automotive, Oil and Specialty Chemicals, Banking & Finance, IT & ITeS, Cyber Security, Healthcare, Trading, Infrastructure Project Development, Media & Entertainment, Power, Real Estate. The Hinduja Group today has become one of the largest diversified groups in the world.

7. Uday Kotak: Indian billionaire banker, and the executive vice chairman and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank is also included in Hurun’s India Rich List 2021 with an estimated net worth of USD 15 billion. At a time when India was still a closed economy, Kotak decided to start out on his own spurning his family’s trading business. Ans, in 1985 he started a finance firm which then was converted into a bank in 2003. Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. became the first company in India’s corporate history to receive a banking license from Reserve Bank of India.

8. Radhakishan Damani: Indian billionaire investor, businessman and the founder of DMart, Radhakishan Damani who is also known for challenging Mukesh Ambani in the retail markets, has an estimated net worth of USD 14.5 billion. One of India’s largest retailers, DMart has seen its share price grow by 35% in the last one year, going beyond its pre-COVID levels. Damani, who is also one of India’s biggest stock traders, launched Avenue Supermarts that runs DMart chain of stores in 2000. He also manages his portfolio through his Investment firm, Bright Star Investments Limited.

9. Jay Chaudhry: Indian-American billionaire businessman and the CEO and founder of Zscaler, a cybersecurity company

saw his net worth grow estimated by 271 per cent in the COVID-19 pandemic induced digitally accelerated world. His net worth stands at USD 13 billion. Chaudhry, 62, has climbed 577 spots in Hurun Global Rich list 2021, and has also made his way into being one of India’s top 10 wealthiest person. During an interview with The Tribune, Chaudhary said that he grew up in a Himalayan village called Panoh, in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh. He further added that during his childhood, with no access to electricity, he had to study under trees. “I used to walk nearly 4 km everyday to attend my high school at Dhusara, the neighbouring village,” he said.

10. Dilip Shanghvi and family: Indian billionaire businessman and the owner of Sun Pharmaceuticals, has managed to be the tenth richest in the country as per the Hurun Global Rich list 2021. He and his family has an estimated worth of USD 12.5 billion. Shanghvi was also awarded with the civilian honour of the Padma Shri by the Indian government in 2016.