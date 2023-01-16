Home

Business

Funding Winter Grows Colder! ShareChat Lays Off 20% Employees Month After Shutting Jeet11

Funding Winter Grows Colder! ShareChat Lays Off 20% Employees Month After Shutting Jeet11

On 2 December 2022, India.com reported that ShareChat laid off 5 per cent of is workforce (over 100 employees) when it shut down its fantasy sports platform Jeet11.

Funding Winter Grows Colder! ShareChat Lays Off 20% Employees Month After Shutting Jeet11

New Delhi: Even as cold waves grip the national capital and surrounding areas, there’s another winter that’s majorly concerning the startup ecosystem — the funding winter. Many homegrown startups are forced to lay off their employees because of a lack of funding. Bengaluru-based ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd) has also laid off 20 per cent of its workforce citing uncertain market conditions.

This layoff will affect about 500 full-time employees, as per a report in Economic Times.

“We are taking a very difficult decision today to part ways with around 20 per cent of our talented FTEs (full-time employees) to ensure the financial health and longevity of our company in the current uncertain macroeconomic environment,” said Ankush Sachdeva in a note to the employees.

“In hindsight, we overestimated the market growth in the highs of 2021 and underestimated the duration and intensity of the global liquidity squeeze,” he added.

In addition, the company also announced a financial package for the affected employees.

The compensation package includes a payout for the notice period as well as an additional 15 days of monthly gross salary for each completed year of full-time service.

Moreover, the CEO’s note specifies a 100 per cent pro-rated bonus through December 31, 2022, as well as any unpaid bonuses as of the last working day.

On 2 December 2022, India.com reported that ShareChat laid off 5 per cent of is workforce (over 100 employees) when it shut down its fantasy sports platform Jeet11.