Future Retail Amazon | New Delhi: Rejecting Amazon's plea challenging the decision of CCI to suspend the approval for the e-commerce major's deal with Future Coupons, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) directed the company to pay a Rs 202 crore penalty within 45 days. The decision was declared by a two-member bench comprising Justice M Venugopal and Ashok Kumar Mishra.

"This appellate tribunal is in complete agreement" with the CCI, the two-member bench said. In December last year, CCI had suspended the approval given by it in 2019, for Amazon's deal to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL).

Charged for suppressing information

The regulator had said that Amazon suppressed information while seeking clearances for the transaction back then and also slapped a fine of Rs 202 crore on the company. FCPL is a promoter of Future Retail Ltd (FRL).

Amazon had opposed FRL’s deal to sell assets to Reliance Retail as part of a Rs 24,713-crore deal, which has now been called off. The deal was opposed by the e-commerce major on the basis of its 2019 transaction, whereby it had acquired the 49 per cent stake in FCPL.

NCLAT concluded its hearing in April this year, over Amazon’s plea. All parties had filed revised notes of submissions along with relevant citations before the registry. On Monday, apart from Amazon’s plea, the appellate tribunal had also reserved the order on two other petitions in the matter filed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF).

