New Delhi: In a relief for Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd, the Supreme Court today stayed all enforcement proceedings before the Delhi High Court. Future Group had approached the apex court against an order passed by the Delhi High Court to maintain status quo in relation to its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail and directing it to enforce the order of the Singapore-based Emergency Arbitrator, according to reports.

