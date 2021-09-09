New Delhi: In a relief for Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd, the Supreme Court today stayed all enforcement proceedings before the Delhi High Court. Future Group had approached the apex court against an order passed by the Delhi High Court to maintain status quo in relation to its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail and directing it to enforce the order of the Singapore-based Emergency Arbitrator, according to reports.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Breaks Down, Tells Raqesh Bapat to 'Shove That Ego up Your A**' in a Massive Argument
Future Retail Reliance Amazon
Also Read - Nipah Virus in Kerala: THESE 5 Districts in Karnataka Put on High Alert Amid NiV Scare in Neighbouring State. Check Details Also Read - 4-Feet-Long Monitor Lizard's Neck Gets Stuck in Plastic Jar, Wildlife SOS Comes to Its Rescue
- Along with staying the proceedings, the top court on Thursday directed that National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Competition Commission of India (CCI), and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to not pass any final order in pertinent matter for four weeks.
- The Supreme Court has also deferred the Future Group’s plea.
- On February 2 this year, a single bench of the Delhi High Court had directed Future Retail Ltd (FRL) to maintain status quo in relation to its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail, which was objected to by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon, PTI reported.
- Justice J R Midha said the court was satisfied that an immediate interim order was required to be passed to protect the rights of Amazon, according to a PTI report.
- Later, on March 18, the court upheld the Singapore Emergency Arbitrator’s (EA) order restraining Future Retail Ltd (FRL) from going ahead with the Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail to sell its business, which was objected to by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon, PTI reported.
- The EA of Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) had on October 25 last year restrained the Future group from going ahead with its Rs 24,731 crore deal with Reliance Industries to sell its retail and wholesale business, and the logistics and warehousing business, as per PTI report.
- Amazon, which has 49 per cent stake in one of Future”s unlisted firms, Future Coupons Ltd had approached SIAC, PTI reported.
- In August last year, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) in August, 2020 anniunced it would acquire the retail and wholesale business, and the logistics and warehousing business of Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore, as per PTI reported.