G20 Startup20 Yatra Embarks On 14-Day Journey To Spread Inclusive Enterprise Message Across India; Check Route Details Here

G20 Logo (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: The G20 Startup20 Yatra, a 14-day train journey carrying 450 participants from 20 nations, embarked on a unique mission to spread the message of inclusive enterprise across India. The Yatra, organized by Jagriti Sewa Sansthan in collaboration with G20 Startup20 and supported by the State Bank of India and SIDBI, will travel across the country, covering over 8,000 kilometers and stopping at key cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Vizag, Varanasi, Deoria, Delhi, and Ahmedabad.

The Yatra is a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs, innovators, and change-makers from around the world to come together, exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and create solutions for some of the most pressing challenges faced by our societies. It is also a platform to showcase India’s vibrant entrepreneurial landscape and cultural diversity.

Initiative By Jagriti Sewa Sansthan

The initiative has been taken by a local NGO, Jagriti Sewa Sansthan in collaboration with G20 Startup 20, and supported by the State Bank of India and SIDBI, will focus on inclusive enterprise and women-led development with other themes from the Delhi Declaration, it said.

The 8000-km long yatra will be undertaken across the country and will conclude in Mumbai on November 10, it said.

Purpose Of G20 Startup20 Yatra

Through the Yatra, participants will gain exposure to the international startup ecosystem, acquiring insights into inclusive practices and global networking, it stated.

“We are happy to collaborate with the Jagriti G20 Startup20 Yatra, as it resonates deeply with SBI’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship in the country and participating in Women-led developmental initiatives,” SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara was quoted as saying in the release.

“This initiative mirrors our focus on creating a diverse and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem, driving economic growth and social progress,” he added.

G20 2023: 5 Pillars Of Delhi Declaration

The Yatra will promote the 5 pillars of the Delhi Declaration which include inclusive growth, green development, technological transformation and digital public infrastructure, women empowerment and culture as a transformative driver, as per the release.

These key tenets of the Delhi Declaration will be amplified through seven mega events that are planned across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Deoria, Delhi (two events), and Gandhinagar, as part of the Yatra, it said.

“This Yatra is being supported by SIDBI as a ‘Green Partner, which has prioritised digitization and greening the enterprise ecosystem. By supporting this train journey, SIDBI intends to promote “Green Culture” and “Sustainability” among youths and startups including G20 participants,” said Sivasubramanian Ramann, CMD at SIDBI.

(With inputs from PTI)

