G20 Summit: List of Airlines That Have Announced One-time Waiver on Tickets From Sept 7-11

G20 Summit: List of Airlines That Have Announced One-time Waiver on Tickets From Sept 7-11

Ahead of G20 Summit 2023, Air India said only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight of the passengers, if any, would be chargeable.

SpiceJet has also requested its passengers to ensure a timely arrival at the airport as check-in counters close 60 minutes prior to departure.

New Delhi: Keeping in mind the restrictions imposed ahead of G20 Summit 2023, various airlines have announced one-time waivers on tickets for air passengers who have already booked their tickets. Air India has announced that passengers holding confirmed flight tickets to and from Delhi between September 7 and 11 will be given a one-time waiver of applicable charges, in case they wish to change their date of travel or their flight in view of the upcoming G20 summit.

Taking to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Air India said only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight of the passengers, if any, would be chargeable.

Air India Offers One-time Waiver on Tickets

“Important Announcement: There will be traffic restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023. As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight,” the airline said in a post on X.

Important Announcement: There will be traffic restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023. As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to… — Air India (@airindia) September 5, 2023

Just like Air India, Vistara Airlines has also made a similar dates for passengers holding flight tickets from September 8 to 11. Vistara airline has requested the passengers travelling during the time of the G20 Summit to check its official website for flight status in order to avoid any inconvenience.

Vistara Makes Special Requests to Passengers

Moreover, SpiceJet has also requested its passengers to ensure a timely arrival at the airport as check-in counters close 60 minutes prior to departure.

However, no statement was shared by the country’s largest airline IndiGo regarding flight operations during the summit.

Delhi Gears up to Host G20 Summit 2023

The national capital is gearing up to host G-20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. However, the delegates will also visit Rajghat, NGMA (National Gallery of Modern Art) and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa during the summit. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Earlier, the Delhi government issued a gazette notification on traffic restrictions imposed across the national capital in view of the upcoming G20 summit.

In the meantime, the Delhi Airport has also issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit. According to the notice, no landing or take-off for non-scheduled flights of scheduled airline operators, and general aviation flights (non-scheduled charter flights) will be allowed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport while the summit is underway.

