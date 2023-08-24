Home

G20 Summit 2023: Banks To Remain Shut in Delhi From Sept 8-10, Check Security Preparations

During the G20 Summit from September 8-10, the closure of a few metro stations like the Supreme Court and Central Secretariat is also on the cards for security reasons.

For G20 Summit, the Delhi government has announced public holidays for schools from 8-10 September.

New Delhi: As the time for G20 Leaders’ Summit is getting closer, the local administration in the national capital is getting ready for the mega event. This time, G20 Summit 2023 will see the arrival of world leaders from across the globe including US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Because of the intense activity in the city around the G20 Summit, the administration has decided to keep all the banks closed in the national capital from September 8-10.

Why Banks to Remain Shut From Sept 8-10?

The move from the authorities has been taken to manage the traffic congestion in the city during the G20 event which will mark the arrival of many dignitaries.

“Since most of the arrivals will take place September 8 and delegates will depart to their respective countries on September 10-11, there will be a massive movement of traffic which needs to be curtailed to ensure safe passage for the delegates from airport to hotels and to the other venues during the summit,” Delhi Police’s Special Commissioner said in a letter to Chief Secretary.

Delhi Police Conduct Mock Drills

Last week, the Delhi Police conducted mock drills around Pragati Maidan- the venue for the G20 Leaders Summit and other hotels where the dignitaries are scheduled to stay during the G20 Summit. The security forces have undergone special drills during the preparation of the G20 event.

Apart from this, the Delhi government has also announced public holidays for schools from 8-10 September. Moreover, all offices of the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and private offices will remain closed.

Public Holiday in Delhi From Sept 8-10?

This week, the Delhi Police wrote to the chief secretary, suggesting the government declare a public holiday from September 8-10 and issue directions for the closure of commercial establishments located mostly in the New Delhi area in view of the G20 Summit.

Apart from this, the closure of a few metro stations like the Supreme Court and Central Secretariat is also on the cards for security reasons.

In the meantime, the Delhi Police said they are working on arrangements of a massive scale during the G20 Summit for which a comprehensive security-cum-movement plan has been prepared.

Hotels Booked For G20 Delegates

As prominent world leaders such as Joe Biden, Xi Jinping, Emanual Macron, and Justin Trudeau are expected to arrive for the international event, several hotels have been booked for them. As per reports, rooms have been booked in leading 5-star hotels like ITC Maurya, Taj Palace, The Oberoi, The Lodhi, The Imperial, and Le Meridien.

Delhi police said they have made a detailed traffic plan with necessary arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the national capital during the upcoming 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20 (Group of 20).

Surender Singh Yadav, Special CP (Traffic) told ANI, “Delhi traffic police have made a detailed plan. Arrangements were made for railway services, bus services, emergency and essential services. Essential services won’t be affected anywhere in the national capital.”

The G20 Summit is being organized in Delhi from September 9-10. The Delhi Traffic Police is taking full vigilance. There will be heavy traffic diversions in all areas including the NDMC area, so that the ambulance services are not affected, said police.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

