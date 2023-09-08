Home

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Hasina Hold Bilateral Talks In New Delhi; Here’s What We Know So Far

As the global leaders have begun to arrive in India to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he looks forward to the three bilateral meetings scheduled at his residence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday ahead of the G20 Summit. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived here in the national capital on Friday to attend the G20 Summit which is being hosted by India this year, as per a report in the news agency ANI.

Sheikh Hasina Received By Darshana Jardosh

Sheikh Hasina was received by Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles and in Ministry of Railways at the Delhi Airport. Earlier in the day, PM Modi also held bilateral meeing with his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth, who arrived in New Delhi on Thursday.

India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture, and a multitude of other commonalities. The partnership has strengthened, matured and evolved as a model for bilateral relations for the entire region and beyond.

India and Bangladesh Held Fifth Annual Defence Dialogue

Earlier Last month, India and Bangladesh held the fifth Annual Defence Dialogue on August 28 in Dhaka, where the two nations agreed to enhance their defence cooperation including increasing the bilateral exercises. The two-day Joint Group of Customs (JGC) meeting between India and Bangladesh was held in New Delhi where both sides discussed issues relating to customs cooperation and cross-border trade facilitation, the finance ministry informed in an official release.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in India. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

Indo-Bangladesh Deals Signed

MEA has confirmed that PM Narendra Modi had a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. The leaders welcomed the operationalization of the Agreement on the use of the Chattogram and Mongla Ports and commissioning of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline. They also expressed appreciation for operationalization of settlement of bilateral trade in INR and encouraged the business community on both sides to utilize the mechanism. They looked forward to beginning of negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), covering trade in goods, services, and protecting and promoting investment.

(With inputs from agencies)

