G20 Summit: Delhi Is All Set To Host The Grand Event | Check Advisory For Road Commuters, Metro Travellers And Flyers

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the G20 Summit, which will be held in Delhi from September 1 to 10, 2023.

New Delhi: With the G20 Summit just around the corner, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory to facilitate hassle-free movement of various modes of transport. The advisory includes several guidelines for road users, metro passengers, railway passengers, and airport passengers.

The advisory for road users includes restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles, diversions of traffic, and parking restrictions. The advisory for metro passengers includes additional services and crowd control measures. The advisory for railway passengers includes special arrangements for security and crowd control. The advisory for airport passengers includes additional security checks and crowd control measures.

Here are some of the most important advisories issues by Delhi Police reagrading the G20 Event:

Advisory For Reaching New Delhi Railway Station

Commuters traveling from south and west Delhi towards New Delhi Railway Station will be diverted from Dhaula Kuan via Ring Road, Naraina Flyover, Mayapuri Chowk, Kirti Nagar Main Road, Shadipur Flyover, Patel Road (Main Mathura Marg), R/A Pusa, Pusa Road, Dayal Chowk, Panchkuian Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, and Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

Commuters traveling from north and east Delhi towards New Delhi Railway Station will be diverted from Yudhisthir Setu via Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Flyover, R/A Jhandewalan, D.B. Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road, and Paharganj Bridge, as per a report in the Hindustan Times.

Advisory For Delhi Metro Commuters

Delhi Metro rail services will remain available for commuters at all metro stations during the G20 Summit, except for the Supreme Court Metro Station, where boarding and deboarding will not be permitted on September 9 and 10.

Guideline For Reaching IGI Airport

The Airport Express Line is a dedicated metro line that connects New Delhi Station to Dwarka Sector 21 Station via IGI Airport Terminal 3. It is the fastest way to reach the airport and is less likely to be affected by traffic restrictions. As per the advisory, people coming from Dwarka to T3 can take the Blue Line to Dwarka Sector 21 Station and then switch to the Airport Express Line to reach IGI Airport T3.

Advisory For Reaching New Delhi Via Road

From Gurugram to Terminal 3: Take NH-48, Rao Gajraj Singh Marg, Old Delhi Gurugram Road, UER II, and Service Road NH-48.

Take NH-48, Rao Gajraj Singh Marg, Old Delhi Gurugram Road, UER II, and Service Road NH-48. From Gurugram to Terminal 1: Take NH-48, Rao Gajraj Singh Marg, Old Delhi Gurugram Road, UER II, Service Road NH-48, T3 Terminal Road, and Service Road NH-48 to Sanjay T-Point and then Ullan Batar Marg to Terminal 1.

Take NH-48, Rao Gajraj Singh Marg, Old Delhi Gurugram Road, UER II, Service Road NH-48, T3 Terminal Road, and Service Road NH-48 to Sanjay T-Point and then Ullan Batar Marg to Terminal 1. From New Delhi and South Delhi to Terminal 1: Take AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road, Moti Bagh Chowk, RTR Marg, Sanjay T-Point, and Ullan Batar Marg.

