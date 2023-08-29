G20 Summit in Delhi: Flights To And From IGI Airport To Be Impacted From Sept 8-10; Check Details Here

Home

According to reports, about 1,000 flights may be rescheduled or cancelled within these days. Some airlines have also been asked to reposition their aircraft and park those at other airports

New Delhi: The Delhi IGI airport is cancelling around 160 flights from September 8 to 10 owing to the G20 summit that is schedule to be held in the national capital, according to various media reports. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates IGI Airport, received requests from airlines for cancellation of 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights because of the G20 Summit event which is scheduled to take place on 9 and 10 September. Notably, there will be no impact on the international flights.

DIAL in an official statement said, “We take immense pride in India’s role as the host of the G20 Summit 2023. Current news on cancellations of flights has no linkage to the parking of aircraft. We have already provided the required parking. Decisions on cancellations of flights have been taken by airlines possibly in light of traffic restrictions due to the G20 summit. While we recognise that approximately 80 arrivals and 80 departures may be affected due to these cancellations, we are committed to working closely with airlines to minimize any inconvenience caused to passengers”.

160 flights reflect about six percent of the airport’s daily volume. Also, according to The Economic Times, about 1,000 flights may be rescheduled or cancelled within these days. Some airlines have also been asked to reposition their aircraft and park those at other airports, adds the report.

September 8 has been declared as an off in Delhi due to the G20 Summit and with September 7 being a holiday for Janmashtami, travellers are looking forward to spending a long weekend away from the city.

PM Modi apologises in advance for the inconvenience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people of Delhi to help make the upcoming G20 Summit a success despite the inconvenience they might have to face due to the presence of several world leaders here next month. He sought forgiveness from people in advance for the inconvenience they might have to face due to the arrangements for the G20 Summit.

“From September 5 to September 15, there will be a lot of inconveniences, and I apologise for that in advance. These are our guests, traffic rules will be changed, you will be stopped from going to several places but some things are necessary,” the prime minister said.

50 ambulances on standby at main venue, hotels, airport

Over 50 ambulances with adequate medical staff will be stationed at the G20 Summit main venue, hotels and the airport here to deal with any medical emergency.

Adequate arrangements have been made at Ram Mahohar Lohia Hospital and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in case of any exigency, they said. A state-of-art medical emergency facility with ICU services have been set up within the premises of the Bharat Mandapam (G20 Summit venue) to attend to any emergency.

Health officers, including specialist doctors and nurses, chosen from various public hospitals will be deployed there, the sources said.

Town Hall gets facelift ahead of G20 Summit

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday visited the iconic British-era Town Hall and Ghalib ki Haveli in the Walled City and said tourists who will come to Delhi during the G20 Summit time should be able to see the rich heritage of the city.

Mayor Oberoi accompanied by Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj visited the sprawling heritage building situated in the Chandni Chowk area.

Town Hall, the over 160-year-old landmark — and the original headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi — has received a basic facelift in the last few months. They also went to the historic Ghalib ki Haveli in Old Delhi’s Ballimaran area where poet Mirza Ghalib once lived.

The Town Hall premises include the main building which has lawns on the front and back sides and is flanked by press building and dispensary building, which also have been freshly painted from outside.

Built in yellow-painted brick and stone and carved white stone trim, the Victorian-era Town Hall, built in the early 1860s, was originally used by the British to hold public meetings.

