G20 Summit: Pragati Maidan Decked Up To Welcome World Leaders | Watch

Pragati Maidan looks all decked up to welcome the delegates for the G20 Summit that will be held on September 9-10.

Decorated Pragati Maidan (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Pragati Maidan, the exhibition and convention center in New Delhi, is all decked up to welcome the delegates for the G20 Summit that will be held on September 9-10. The venue has been illuminated and decorated with flowers and other festive elements. The security arrangements have also been beefed up, with thousands of security personnel deployed to ensure the safety of the delegates.

The G20 Summit is a major international event that will bring together leaders from the world’s 20 largest economies. The summit is expected to discuss a range of global issues, including the economy, climate change, and security. The preparations for the G20 Summit are in full swing, and Pragati Maidan is the center of attention. The venue is being transformed into a world-class event space, and the city of New Delhi is getting ready to welcome the world leaders.

The G20 Summit is a significant event for India, and it is an opportunity for the country to showcase its strengths and capabilities on the global stage. The summit is also expected to boost India’s economy and attract foreign investment. Pragati Maidan looks all decked up to welcome the delegates for the G20 Summit that will be held on September 9-10.

#WATCH | Delhi | Pragati Maidan all decked up to welcome the delegates for the G20 Summit that will be held on September 9-10. pic.twitter.com/d0btGL2XCB — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Schools Closed

In another update, schools and offices in Delhi may remain closed or go online for the four days of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi scheduled in September. According to reports, schools and colleges may be advised to move to online mode and offices could be asked to be on work from home between September 8 and 11 in view of the mega event. An advisory may soon be issued regarding allowing only essential travel and activities for these four-day period.

Status Of IGI Airport During G20 Summit

The Delhi IGI airport is cancelling around 160 flights from September 8 to 10 owing to the G20 summit that is schedule to be held in the national capital, according to various media reports. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates IGI Airport, received requests from airlines for cancellation of 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights because of the G20 Summit event which is scheduled to take place on 9 and 10 September. Notably, there will be no impact on the international flights.

