GAIL Gas Slashes CNG, PNG Prices After IGL, MGL; Revised Rates Here

CNG price has been cut by ₹7 per kg in Karnataka and by ₹6 in other areas, the company said in a statement.

New Delhi: GAIL Gas Ltd on Sunday decided to cut upto Rs 7 in the prices of CNG and piped cooking gas following a reduction in input gas price. GAIL Gas cut the price of the gas that households received through piped natural gas, or PNG, by Rs 7 per standard cubic metre in Bengaluru and Dakshin Kannada and by Rs 6 per scm in other cities where the company operates.

“GAIL Gas Limited is also steering its pricing mechanism in line with the Government of India’s guideline to pass on new domestic gas pricing benefits to its customers and has announced a substantial reduction in prices with effect from April 9, 2023,” it said.

Similarly, CNG price has been cut by ₹7 per kg in Karnataka and by ₹6 in other areas, the company said in a statement.

Check Revised Rates Here

The new effective domestic PNG prices are ₹52.50 per SCM in Dewas, Meerut, Sonipat, Taj Trapezium Zone, Raisen, Mirzapur, Dhanbad, Adityapur and Rourkela Rs 51.50 per SCM for Bengaluru and Dakshin Kannada. The new CNG price is ₹85 per kg for Meerut and Sonipat Rs 92 per kg for Dewas, Taj Trapezium Zone & Dehradun Rs 82.50 per kg for Bengaluru & Dakshin Kannada Rs 87 per kg for Mirzapur, ₹91 per kg for Raisen, Dhanbad, Adityapur, Puri and Rourkela.

IGL Cuts CNG, Piped Cooking Gas Prices By up to Rs 6 in Delhi

The prices of CNG and cooking gas piped to household kitchens in the national capital were cut by up to Rs 6. This is the first price reduction in two years. Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) – the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the city in a Twitter post said that the CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi will now cost Rs 73.59 per kg, down from Rs 79.56.

CNG, Piped Cooking Gas Price Cut: Key Takeaways

CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi will now cost Rs 73.59 per kg, down from Rs 79.56

Rates of gas piped to household kitchens, called piped natural gas (PNG), has been cut to Rs 48.59 per standard cubic metre in Delhi from Rs 53.59 per scm

CNG prices were hiked on 15 occasions between April 2021 and December 2022.

Since April 2021, CNG prices have increased by Rs 36.16 per kg, or 83 per cent, according to data compiled by PTI.

CNG prices were last hiked on December 17, 2022.

PNG rates have increased by 10 times between August 7, 2021, and October 8, 2022.

In all prices have gone up by Rs 24.09 per scm, or 81 per cent.

The retail prices charged by it for CNG and PNG in the national capital “are one of the lowest in the country, according to the IGL

The revised retail price of PNG in Delhi would be Rs 48.59 per scm wef 9th April 2023

The revised retail price of PNG in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad would be Rs 48.46 per scm wef 9th April 2023.

The revised retail price of PNG in Gurugram, Rewari, Karnal & Kaithal would be Rs.47.40 per scm.

The revised retail price of CNG in Delhi would be Rs 73.59 per kg, Rs 77.20 in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and Rs 82.62 per kg in Gurugram.

This follows the government revising the formula for the pricing of natural gas, which is converted into CNG for running automobiles and piped into household kitchens for cooking purposes. The revised formula and the cap or ceiling price imposed has brought down the price of natural gas $6.5 per million British thermal units from $8.57.

“The new guidelines aim to establish a stable pricing regime for domestic gas consumers while providing sufficient protection to producers from adverse market fluctuations, along with incentives to user industries and the CGD sector. It will accelerate the expansion of CNG and PNG as a preferred fuel, and will also contribute to reducing the carbon footprint,” the statement said.

