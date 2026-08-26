Stock Market News: Shares of THIS asset management company jump nearly 16 percent in debut trade, details here

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early trade on Wednesday, in tandem with a positive trend in global equities, amid a sharp decline in crude oil prices.

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New Delhi: Shares of Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd listed with a premium of nearly 16 per cent against the issue price of Rs 160 today. The stock started trading at Rs 185.20, registering a jump of 15.75 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. On the NSE, it listed at Rs 185, up 15.62 per cent.

The company’s market valuation stood at Rs 2,481.07 crore.

The initial public offering of Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd was subscribed 31.33 times on the last day of bidding on Friday. The Rs 550-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 152-160 per equity share.

The public issue had a fresh issuance of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 450 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth up to Rs 100 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for repayment of debt, seeding new funds and general corporate purposes.

About Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd

Founded in 2004, Gaja Capital is a private equity and alternative asset management firm focused on providing growth capital to entrepreneurs. The firm has invested across sectors, including education, consumer and financial services.

Its investment portfolio includes companies such as TeamLease, Lighthouse Learning, RBL Bank, John Distilleries, Xpressbees, Educational Initiatives, LeadSquared and Signzy. In January 2025, the company converted from a private limited entity into a public limited company. It was renamed Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd.

Stock markets open higher as crude oil prices drop

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early trade on Wednesday, in tandem with a positive trend in global equities, amid a sharp decline in crude oil prices. Foreign fund inflows also added to the positive trend in the domestic markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 285 points to 77,944.02 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 23.25 points to 24,356.10. Among the 30 Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints were among the major winners.

Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 2.66 per cent lower at USD 86.22 per barrel.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions