IRCTC Latest News: In view of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival which is primarily celebrated in Maharashtra, the Indian Railways today announced special trains from September 3 to various destinations. Taking to Twitter, the Western Railway announced that 8 special trains will make 38 trips for the convenience of passengers during Ganesh Chaturthi. The booking of tickets will commence on August 11, 2021.Also Read - Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: Tensions Escalate as 4 Mizoram-bound Trucks Vandalised in Cachar

“For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush Ganapati Utsav, Western Railway has decided to operate 38 trips of 8 special trains at a special fare,” Western Railway tweeted.

The passengers can book their tickets at reservation counters and also on the official website of IRCTC at irctc.co.in.

Travellers must note that they will only be allowed to board these trains if they have confirmed tickets. They will have to follow Covid-19 guidelines during their journey.

गणपति उत्सव के दौरान यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए, 3 सितम्बर, 2021 से 8 विशेष ट्रेनों के 38 फेरे विभिन्न गंतव्यों के लिए विशेष किराये पर चलेंगी। इन ट्रेनों की बुकिंग 11 अगस्‍त, 2021 से नामित यात्री आरक्षण केन्‍द्रों और आईआरसीटीसी की वेबसाइट पर शुरू होगी। @drmbct pic.twitter.com/HglUZXS6ez — Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 7, 2021

Check train route details below: