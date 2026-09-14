Ganesh Chaturthi 2026:Are banks closed today? Check SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI brunch status for September 14

If you need to visit an SBI, HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank branch today, check your city's holiday status first. The September 14 Ganesh Chaturthi holiday applies only to specified banking centres, not to all branches across India.

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026:Are banks closed today? Check SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI brunch status for September 14 | Image: X

Bank customers in several parts of India will not be able to visit their local branches on Monday, September 14, as banks are closed in many cities and states for Ganesh Chaturthi. However, the holiday does not apply across the country. Bank holidays in India are decided according to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar and can vary from one state or banking centre to another.

Are SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank branches closed today?

Yes, branches of State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank will remain closed in locations where September 14 is listed as a bank holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi.

The holiday covers several states and Union Territories, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, among others.

Customers should note that the holiday applies to bank branches rather than a particular bank. This means branches of public and private sector banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, follow the holiday schedule applicable to that location.

What about Delhi and other states?

Bank branches are not closed everywhere on September 14 because Ganesh Chaturthi holiday does not apply to Delhi under the state-wise September bank holiday schedule. Customers in locations where September 14 is not listed as a holiday can visit their bank branches as usual.

Therefore, customers should check the holiday applicable to their particular city or banking centre before visiting a branch.

Can you use UPI, ATMs and net banking?

Even when branches are closed, most digital banking services continue to work.

Customers can generally use UPI, mobile banking apps, internet banking and ATMs for routine transactions. However, some branch-related services may only be available when the branch reopens.

Bank holidays in September 2026

September has several bank holidays because of festivals and regular weekly closures. Banks across India were closed on September 12 for the second Saturday, followed by Sunday, September 13.

The next nationwide weekly closures will be the fourth Saturday on September 26 and Sunday, September 27. Other holidays during the month are largely state-specific.

So, if you need to visit an SBI, HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank branch today, check your city’s holiday status first. The September 14 Ganesh Chaturthi holiday applies only to specified banking centres, not to all branches across India.