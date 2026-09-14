Ganesh Chaturthi: Are NSE, BSE, MCX closed today? Check 2026 stock market holiday list

Stock Closed Today: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on Monday, September 14, on account of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. This means that investors will not be able to buy or sell equities today like in a regular trading session. Regular trading on the NSE and BSE will resume on Tuesday. Equity derivatives trading will also remain closed today.
This holiday follows a five-week losing streak for Indian benchmark indices.
It should be noted that the stock exchange holiday calendar is separate from bank and government office holiday schedules as both the NSE and BSE maintain their own trading calendars.
|Date
|Day
|Occasion
|Status
|September 14, 2026
|Monday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|Closed Today
|October 2, 2026
|Friday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|Upcoming
|October 20, 2026
|Tuesday
|Dussehra
|Upcoming
|November 10, 2026
|Tuesday
|Diwali-Balipratipada
|Upcoming
|November 24, 2026
|Tuesday
|Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
|Upcoming
|December 25, 2026
|Friday
|Christmas
|Upcoming
The commodity market has a different schedule for Monday due to Ganesh Chaturthi. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also remain shut during the morning session (9am to 5 pm). Trading will start at 5 pm for the evening session which will continue till 11.30 pm. Trading extends until 11:55 pm during US Daylight Saving Time.
A trading holiday means the stock exchanges, including the NSE and BSE, remain closed for the day. During the holiday, investors cannot buy or sell equities. On the contrary, a settlement holiday is different. Trading may continue during the day, but the clearing and settlement are suspended.
Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Monday, September 14, during Madhyahna Kaal (the midday period). According to the Hindu calendar, this is an auspicious time to welcome Lord Ganesha and perform the main rituals.
As per Hindu tradition, Lord Ganesha was born in the Madhyahna period, hence, the period is considered significant for the festival rituals. In Mumbai, the Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Muhurat will start from 11:20 am till 1:48 pm. In Delhi, the mahurat will be observed from 11:02 am to 1:31 pm.
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