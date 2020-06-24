New Delhi: In a ray of hope for the 25,000 migrant workers across the country at this time of corona crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20 launched Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan Yojana – an employment scheme with an outlay of Rs 50,000 crore for them. This scheme is applicable to migrant workers who have recently returned to their home states during the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - PM Modi Launches 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan' to Create Jobs For Migrants Affected by COVID-19 Lockdown

Launched to help migrants, this scheme Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan Yojana will also help expedite implementation of 25 public infrastructure works and those related to augmentation of livelihood opportunities. Also Read - Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan: PM Modi to Launch Rs 50000 Crore Job Scheme For Migrants on Saturday

While launching the scheme, PM Modi underlined that migrant workers were always in the Centre’s thoughts during the lockdown. Also Read - 'Govt Meticulously Mapped Migrant Skills,' Says Nirmala Sitharaman on 50,000-crore Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

The Centre’s mega scheme – Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan Yojana – was launched by PM Modi via video conference in a village in Khagaria district of Bihar in the presence of the chief ministers of five states — Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand — and a minister from Odisha.

How many states included in the scheme?

A total of 116 districts with more than 25,000 migrant workers each across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha have been chosen for the campaign which includes 27 aspirational districts.

These districts are estimated to cover about two-thirds of such migrant workers. Villages across 116 districts in the six states joined the launch event through Common Service Centres (CSCs) and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

How Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan Yojana different from MGNREGS?

It is important to note here that the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan Yojana is different from the MGNREGS.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) ensures 100 days of employment per household in a year. MGNREGS is applicable across the country and a large number of works are allowed under the scheme even working on own farms by small Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe farmers is allowed and government pay wages to them.

Whereas the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan Yojana is a one-time scheme for providing employment to migrant workers who returned during the lockdown near their villages. This scheme is only applicable to 116 districts with a selected list of works initially for 125 days.

Key objective

Working on mission mode, this campaign of 125 days will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide employment to migrant workers on one hand and create infrastructure in the rural regions of the country on the other, with a resource envelope of Rs 50,000 crore.

The key objective is that it is directly tying up with all the migrant workers who have reached their districts. All the migrant workers are going to result in asset creation.

How many ministries involved in the scheme?

This particular scheme is being implemented in a coordinated effort of 12 different ministries, including rural development, panchayati raj, road transport and highways, mines, drinking water and sanitation, environment, railways, petroleum and natural gas, new and renewable energy, telecom and agriculture.

In all, 25 schemes of the Centre are being brought together and these workers would help build gram panchayat bhawans and aganwadi centres, National Highway works, railway works and water conservation projects.