Lucknow: The price of garlic, one of the key ingredient in Chinese and Mughlai cuisines, has skyrocketed in major cities of Uttar Pradesh, reaching Rs 500-550 per kg. This surge in price has left people in a dilemma, as they have to put away their favorite dishes for a while. Garlic is sourced from local farms in small supply, as well as from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other districts of UP. Traders attribute the price hike to the delayed monsoon last year, which pushed garlic sowing to August. As a result, the harvest took place in January, causing a subsequent supply deficit. The traders assure that the prices may fall after two weeks when the new crop arrives.

Traders are also attributing the spike in lahsun (garlic) prices to the delayed harvesting and arrivals of the kharif crop. Garlic, like onion, is cultivated during both the kharif and rabi season. The kharif garlic is planted in June-July and harvested in October-November, while in September-November and March-April for the rabi crop.

City restaurants are now facing a tough decision – whether to absorb the increased cost or pass it on to the customers. Many restaurants cannot reduce the use of garlic as it would impact the taste of their dishes. Therefore, they have no option but to pass on the price rise to consumers.

Speaking to IANS, the owner of a popular Chinese joint in Lucknow stated, “We obviously cannot absorb the price rise because we use garlic in huge quantities. We have no option but to pass on the price rise to consumers.”

The surge in garlic prices has affected the food industry as a whole. Restaurants are now strategizing ways to cope with the increased cost. Some may choose to increase the prices of dishes that heavily rely on garlic, while others may look for alternative ingredients or reduce the quantity of garlic used.

Wholesale Prices of Garlic in differnt sabzi mandis

Dubagga Mandi- Rs 300-310/kg

Sitapur Mandi – Rs. 300-320/kg

Gomtinagar Mandi – Rs. 330-350/kg

Street vendors selling noodles and momos have also been directly hit. “How can you even think of preparing momos without garlic. We have been forced to increase the prices but our customers are not yet complaining and that is a major relief,” said Rajkumar, who sells momos in trans-Gomti area to the news agency.

Mughlai restaurants are also feeling the heat. “Whether it is the abnormal hike in price of tomatoes, onions or now garlic, we are invariably taking a hit because these three ingredients are essential in Mughlai dishes,” said Javed Khan, owner of a popular eatery.

He further said, “Garlic is crucial ingredient in our non-vegetarian dishes and the price hike has forced us to choose between raising prices or compromising on quality, both detrimental to our business.”

Households are hit too, having to cut back on garlic use. “At Rs 550 per kg, garlic has become a luxury and I am forced to readjust my grocery budget. The seasoning in ‘dal’ does not taste the same without garlic,” said Premlata Sharma, a housewife.

A trader, Ravi Kashyap, said that there was increase demand for garlic — despite the high prices — because of the ongoing wedding season.

Traders are hopeful that the prices will stabilize once the new crop arrives. However, until then, consumers may have to bear the burden of the increased garlic prices. This price hike serves as a reminder of the impact that weather conditions and agricultural practices can have on the availability and cost of food ingredients. It also highlights the interconnectedness of different regions in the food supply chain, as garlic is sourced from various parts of the country to meet the demand in cities.

