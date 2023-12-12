Home

After Tomato, Onion, Now Garlic Prices Rise Across Cities: Price Crosses Rs 400 Per KG in Several Places

Garlic Price Rise: The garlic prices are witnessing a sharp rise due to saturated stock and scanty production on account of insufficient rainfall during monsoon.

Garlic in some retail markets has been selling at Rs 300-400 per kg.

New Delhi: After tomato and onion, garlic prices are now witnessing a sharp surge in several cities across the country with the prices doubling in the past few days. What is shocking to understand that the garlic prices have crossed Rs 400 per kg in some areas as the supply of the spice has been affected due to crop damage amid extreme weather conditions.

Garlic in some retail markets has been selling at Rs 300-400 per kg. As per a report by the Economic Times report, the wholesale prices have also surged to Rs 130-140 kg in various markets. However, high-quality garlic is being sold at Rs 220-Rs 250 per kg in the wholesale market in the country. A TOI report quoting APMC traders, said the situation is unlikely to improve in the near future.

Why Are Garlic Prices Rising Now?

The garlic prices are witnessing a sharp rise due to saturated stock and scanty production on account of insufficient rainfall during monsoon. Unseasonal rainfall and inclement weather due to Cyclone Michaung in parts of India also led to crops being destroyed.

“We have to depend on supply from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh that has been an expensive affair,” Ashok Valunj, director of Mumbai APMC, told Times of India.

Other market experts said the prices are expected to continue to rise till new yield comes to the market, which is likely by the end of the month.

Apart from garlic, the prices of onions and tomatoes also saw a significant rise in the recent past due to lower rainfall during this monsoon. Tomato prices in July this year had touched Rs 250 per kg in various parts of the country. And in the similar manner, onion prices also went up recently to around Rs 60 per kg.

What Govt Is Doing To Control Garlic Price Rise

As a preventive measure to control the price rise, the Central government last week banned onion exports till March next year after the retail sales price of the kitchen staple crossed Rs 80 per kg in the national capital and the prices in mandis remained around Rs 60 per kg.

The Centre also last week tightened wheat stock holding norms for wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers and processors, in an effort to curb the hoarding of wheat and to check its price rise.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.