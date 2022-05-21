New Delhi: In a major move against inflation, the government on Saturday cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to consumers battering under high fuel prices that has also pushed inflation to a multi-year high. The excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre on petrol and Rs 7 a litre in diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies.Also Read - What Will Be The Prices Of Petrol, Diesel In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities After Reduction in Excise Duty

Announcing the duty cut through tweets, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said the government will give Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels. Also Read - India Is World's Fastest Growing Economy

“This will help our mothers and sisters,” tweeted Sitharaman. The Finance Minister said the gas cylinder subsidy will have a “revenue implication of around Rs 6,100 crore.” Defending the government amid steep price rise, the Minister said steps have been taken to cushion the poor. Also Read - UK Inflation Rate Hits 40-yr High as Energy Bill Soars

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder currently costs Rs 1,003 in the national capital. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries, comprising the poor women who got free connections, will get Rs 200 subsidy directly in their bank accounts and the effective price for them would be Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

(With PTI inputs)