LPG, PNG, CNG Prices Today, November 2: CNG hiked by Rs 4.45, commercial LPG up Rs 17; Check city-wise rates here

For November 2026, the Mahanagar Gas Limited hiked CNG rates in Mumbai and suburbs by Re 1 per Kg to Rs 90 per Kg from earlier Rs 89 per kg. This will be the sixth hike in CNG rates in seven months since West Asia conflict.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked commercial LPG prices by Rs 10 to Rs 17, while city-gas distributors raised CNG prices in cities of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. However, it is important to note that the PNG prices are unchanged in most parts. These rates are applicable on November 2, 2026, as well.

LPG prices in India are influenced by several factors, including international benchmark rates. One of the key benchmarks is the Saudi Contract Price (Saudi CP), announced monthly by Saudi Aramco. It serves as an important pricing reference for LPG imports into Asian markets, including India.

LPG, PNG, and CNG Prices: Check key details here

The prices of commercial LPGs, which are sold in 19 Kg and above bottles, are higher by Rs 10 to Rs 17 this month.

On November 2, 2026, 19 Kg LPG cylinders are available at Rs 2,820 per cylinder in Delhi.

The price of 19 Kg LPG cylinders is available at Rs 2,775 in Mumbai.

The price of 19 Kg LPG cylinders is available at Rs 2,971 in Kolkata, at Rs 2,994.50, and at Rs 2,908 in Bangalore.

OMCs hiked commercial LPG prices after Aramco has hiked propane and butane prices by 5.9 percent and 6.8 percent respectively.

Accordingly, Aramco increases propane price by $40 to $720 per tonne and butane is hiked by $50 to USD 780 metric ton.

Domestic LPG Prices In India

Domestic LPG which is sold in 14.2 Kg bottles, remain unchanged on November 2, 2026.

In Delhi, 14.2 Kg LPG bottle is priced at Rs 942

In Mumbai and Kolkata, the rates are at Rs 941.50 and Rs 968 respectively.

In Chennai, the LPG price stood at Rs 957.50.

CNG Prices Today

For November 2026, the Mahanagar Gas Limited hiked CNG rates in Mumbai and suburbs by Re 1 per Kg to Rs 90 per Kg from earlier Rs 89 per kg.

Notably, this will be the sixth hike in CNG rates in seven months since West Asia conflict.

Green Gas Limited (GGL) increased the rates of compressed natural gas by Re 1 across five cities of Uttar Pradesh.

CNG price in Lucknow and Agra is now up by Re 1 to Rs 108 from earlier Rs 107.

In Unnao, CNG witnessed the steepest increase of Rs 2.25 to Rs 106 per Kg from earlier Rs 103.75 per kg.

CNG prices are hiked by Re 1 each in Ayodhya and Sultanpur to Rs 106 per Kg from earlier Rs 105 per kg.

Adani Total Gas (ATGL) hiked the CNG prices.

Adani has increased CNG prices by most Rs 4.45 per Kg.

In Ahmedabad, CNG now costs at Rs 98.47, while in Faridabad and Haryana, the rate is Rs 102.60 per kg.

CNG rate are increased to Rs 100 per Kg in Jalandhar.

CNG prices in Bangalore, Bharatpur and Dewas have been increased by Re 1 each to Rs 99 per kg each.

A hike of Re 1 each is imposed on CNG sold in Meerut and Sonipat, to Rs 96.50 and Rs 99.90 respectively.

CNG is also increased by Rs 0.40 in Firozabad to Rs 99.90 per kg.

PNG Prices Today, November 2, 2026:

In Delhi, PNG is available at Rs 49.60 per SCM, while in Kolkata, the rate is at Rs 50 per SCM. In Mumbai and Chennai, PNG is priced at Rs 52 each. PNG is priced at Rs 51.50 in Gurgaon, at Rs 49.46 in Noida, at Rs 53 in Bangalore, at Rs 49 in Bhubaneswar and at Rs 51.50 in Jaipur.

PNG is most expensive in cities like Chandigarh, Lucknow and Hyderabad to Rs 57.48, Rs 56.50 and Rs 56 per SCM. In Patna and Thiruvananthapuram, PNG is priced at Rs 52.50 and Rs 51.