Good news for Gautam Adani as Adani group likely to get approval to launch Airline, government says…

In 2006, the Delhi and Mumbai airports were brought under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. However, under the existing regulations, the operators of these airports are not permitted to own more than a 10% stake in any airline.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/gautam-adani-airlines-indigo-akasa-air-india-airasia-spicejet-civil-aviation-ram-mohan-naidu-vinay-dubey-8529165/ Copy

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Modi government is likely to allow the Adani group to launch its own airline. According to the reports, the government is weighing the potential advantages and disadvantages of allowing airport operators to run airlines. However, no decision has been taken yet. In 2006, the Delhi and Mumbai airports came under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. However, under the existing rules, their operators cannot hold more than a 10 percent stake in an airline.

Recently, the Adani Group had sought changes to these rules.

According to a report by the Times of India, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Tuesday, “The government believes that India needs more airlines because several new airports are going to come up and demand is also rising. Our goal is to have at least five airlines in the country, with each having a fleet of at least 100 aircraft. Therefore, if someone wants to start an airline, the government supports it. The issue is whether an airport operator, such as those of Mumbai and Delhi, should be allowed to do so. We are examining the advantages and disadvantages.”

Airline Industry Divided

Ram Mohan Naidu said that no decision has been taken yet on Adani’s demand. He said, “We need to create a system that takes the potential losses into account. We already know the benefits. There is no rule or clause in the government that prevents airport operators from running airlines, except under the agreements for Delhi and Mumbai. If BIAL, the operator of Bengaluru airport, wants to run an airline, there is no rule stopping it. Therefore, we need to adopt a balanced approach.”

Here are some of the key details:

Adani’s demand has divided the airline industry into two camps.

IndiGo promoter Rahul Bhatia is opposed to it, while Akasa founder Vinay Dube supports the proposal.

The Indian aviation market is currently dominated by IndiGo and Air India, and the government wants to break this dominance.

IndiGo’s share of the Indian market has risen to more than 66.3 percent.

The Adani Group currently operates Mumbai Airport and seven other airports.

GMR Airports manages Delhi Airport and four other airports across the country.

The number of airlines operating in India has declined significantly over the past decade.

Jet Airways and GoAir have shut down, while Akasa Air and SpiceJet are also struggling to survive.

India is the world’s fourth-largest aviation market.

Adani Group Durga Puja preview tour: Website launched seeking nominations from artists

Ahead of its Durga Puja Preview Tour, the Adani Group on Tuesday launched a website inviting nominations from creators of themes, pandals and idols, from which eight would be selected for a grant of Rs 25 lakh each. In a statement, the group said artists can submit their nominations through the website, durgapujaadani.in, till September 25.

Eight Durga Puja committees will be selected under the initiative, and each of them will receive a grant of Rs 25 lakh, the group said. The initiative is aimed at recognising and supporting artistic and creative expressions associated with Durga Puja, one of West Bengal’s biggest cultural festivals.