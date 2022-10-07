New Delhi: Veteran industrialists Gautam Adani, Anil Agarwal, Sanjiv Bajaj, LN Mittal were present among the much-awaited Invest Rajasthan Summit that has been inaugurated on Friday by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The two-day summit has been hosted by the state government at the JECC Campus in Jaipur. State Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat also be present on the occasion.Also Read - Ashok Gehlot OUT of Contest Congress President Polls, Apologies to Sonia Gandhi

The state government has set a new benchmark by attracting investments of over Rs 10.44 lakh crore with the theme “Committed. Delivered”. Also Read - Congress President Election; Digvijaya Singh To File Nomination For Party President Poll

Prestigious corporate groups across the globe are taking part in the two-day summit. It will witness invigorating conclaves and panel discussions on key sectors with interesting viewpoints being shared by some of the biggest industry experts and leaders. Also Read - Ashok Gehlot OUT of Congress President Race; Kharge, Venugopal Among Frontrunners: Reports

“The main motive of these conclaves is to bring together diverse groups of notable business entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders, and policy and opinion makers to discuss preparations for their respective sectors,” said the government press note.

More than 4,000 guests from across the globe are attending this summit. A few names of such noted dignitaries include Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, The Tata Power Company Limited; Dr Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd; B. Santhanam, Chairman, Saint Gobain India; Ajay S. Shriram, Chairman & Senior Managing Director, DCM Shriram Limited; C.K. Birla, Chairman, National Engineering Industries Ltd; Sanjiv Bajaj, President CII & Chairman & MD, Bajaj Finserv Ltd; Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group; L.N. Mittal, Chairman & Managing Director, ArcelorMittal; and Gautam Adani, Founder & Chairman, Adani Group.

All the dignitaries will have interactions at the Investor Rajasthan Summit. Some of the key sectors planned for conclaves are Agri and Agro-processing, Tourism, startup, MSMEs, NRR, and future-ready sectors.

“The leading investors in the world have recognised the enormous potential of Rajasthan for development and innovation in the sectors. The massive investment projects we have obtained will fuel our economic growth, resulting in the creation of lakhs of jobs. And, this is just the beginning. There will be new collaborations for the state’s exponential growth and industrialisation,” said the release.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also announce the names of the recipients of the Rajasthan Ratna Awards on the first day of the summit.

(With IANS inputs)