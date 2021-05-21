New Delhi: Gautam Adani has become the second richest person in Asia. With this, two Indians are now the wealthiest individuals in the continent as Mukesh Ambani continues to lead the Asia’s billionaire Chart, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The Chairman of Adani Group has soared past Chinese billionaire businessman Zhong Shanshan to give healthy competition to fellow compatriot and Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Ambani. While, Mukesh Ambani’s total wealth stands at USD 76.5 Billion, Adani now has USD 66.5 Billion. Notably, Adani has added more wealth than anyone in Asia this year. Also Read - Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Decides to Keep Charge of Minorities Welfare, Muslims 'Not Happy'

Zhong Shanshan has USD 63.6 Billion, Chief Executive Officer of Tencent Ma Huateng has USD 60.5 Billion, and Chinese business magnate Jack Ma has USD 48.7 Billion to make up the top five list of Asia’s richest persons. Also Read - SN Shrivastava Appointed As Delhi Police Commissioner, MHA Issues Order

Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mukhesh Ambani’s net worth was estimated at a whopping USD 76.5 Billion. Gautam Adani’s wealth is a staggering USD 66.5 Billion. Also Read - White Fungus vs Black Fungus: Difference in Symptoms, Treatment And Cure

Gautam Adani has left everyone in the list behind by increasing his overall wealth by a massive USD 32.7 Billion in one year. However, Mukesh Ambani’s fortune has taken a hit by USD 175.5 million during the same tenure.

Rise and Rise of Gautam Adani

In last one year, share prices of all Adani Group companies has witnessed an exponential growth. Adani Total Gas’ share price increased by 1,145 per cent, Adani Enterprises’s stock rose by 827 per cent, Adani Transmission’s Share price climbed by 617 per cent. Adani Power saw a rise of 189 per cent in share price, Adani Green Energy registered 433 per cent growth in stock price.

Meanwhile, top five richest persons in the world are Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg. Warren Buffett sits at the sixth position, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.