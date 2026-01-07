Gautam Adani drops out of World's top 20 richest list, his net worth slips to Rs...; spot now is taken by...

Home

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani's net worth now stands at $85.4 billion, placing him 21st on the list of the world’s richest people.

Industrialist Gautam Adani slipped out of the top 20 richest people on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and was placed in 21st position on Tuesday. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani’s net worth now stands at $85.4 billion, placing him 21st on the list of the world’s richest people.

On Tuesday, shares of Reliance Industries Limited, the most valuable entity in India, also witnessed a significant loss. During the course of trading, Reliance Industries shares plummeted up to 5%, resulting in a huge loss of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore from Reliance Industries’ overall market capitalisation, as reported by NavBharatTimes.

What is Gautam Adani’s current net worth after the latest drop?

This decline has also had an effect on Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s wealth, as it decreased by approximately $4.37 billion (equivalent to Rs 3,93,97,60,39,000). This puts Mukesh Ambani at $103 billion net worth, making him 18th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the World’s Wealthiest Individuals. As of this year, Mukesh Ambani’s wealth has declined by $4.21 billion. On Tuesday, Adani’s net worth declined by $313 million, bringing it down to $85.4 billion.

Who replaced Gautam Adani in the world’s top 20 richest list?

Thomas Peterffy of the U.S., with a net worth of $87 billion, has now surpassed Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. Even though Musk’s total net worth decreased $13.4 billion on Tuesday, he still maintains the number one position. Google co-founder Larry Page continues to hold second place with $270 billion.

Rank Name Total Net Worth ($) 1 Elon Musk $630B 2 Larry Page $270B 3 Jeff Bezos $262B 4 Sergey Brin $251B 5 Larry Ellison $246B 6 Mark Zuckerberg $233B 7 Bernard Arnault $207B 8 Steve Ballmer $167B 9 Jensen Huang $155B 10 Warren Buffett $150B 11 Jim Walton $139B 12 Michael Dell $139B 13 Amancio Ortega $137B 14 Rob Walton $137B 15 Alice Walton $136B 16 Bill Gates $117B 17 Carlos Slim $111B 18 Mukesh Ambani $103B 19 Francoise Bettencourt Meyers $92.7B 20 Thomas Peterffy $87.0B 21 Gautam Adani $85.4B

