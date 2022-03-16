New Delhi: Ahmedabad-based businessman, Gautam Adani, added Rs 6,000 crore every week to his net worth in 2021, according to the 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List. Adani earned the most wealth in the world in 2021, amounting to $49 billion. He is currently the 12th richest person in the world, with a net worth of $81 billion.Also Read - Home Tour: Inside Mukesh Ambani's Lavish Properties - Watch Video

Interestingly, his income more than doubled in the last one year, with the rise of a whopping 153 per cent. In the past decade, his net worth grew 1,830 per cent. Resultingly, his rank in the list jumped from 313 to 12.

Pankaj Bansal, Director, M3M India said in the report, "Interestingly, 59% of the country's billionaires are self-made, thus indicating that the new-generation entrepreneurs are financially-wise, asset-rich and investment-vibrant. Also, gender inclusivity and equality has been a noticeable theme with women outranking men across industries."

Seven Adani Companies Listed On The Bourses

7 companies of the Adani Group companies have been listed on the Indian share market, with the latest addition being Adani Wilmar. These are:

Adani Enterprises Adani Green Energy Adani Power Adani Ports and SEZ Adani Total Gas Adani Transmission Adani Wilmar

The report stated that after the listing of Adani Green in 2021, Gautam Adani’s Wealth increased nearly five times to US$81bn from US$17bn. The growth of his wealth has also been faster than the top three billionaires of the world, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bernard Arnault.

According to the report, through Adani New Industries, the Adani group is planning to undertake green hydrogen projects, generation of low carbon electricity and the manufacture of wind turbines, solar modules and batteries.

Google Co-Founders Second And Third In The List

In the list of the people who earned the most wealth, Gautam Adani is followed by the Co-founder of Google, Larry Page. Another Google co-founder, Sergey Brin, ranked third. Both added $39 billion in their net worth in 2021.

Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, earned $20 billion in 2021, retaining the tag of the richest Asian. He is the only Indian in the top 10 list, ranking at the 9th place in the list of richest billionaires in the world. His net wealth is $109 billion.